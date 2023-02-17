 Virgin Galactic mothership completes test flight following 16-month hiatus - Albuquerque Journal

Virgin Galactic mothership completes test flight following 16-month hiatus

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Virgin Galactic mothership VMS Eve takes off from the Spaceport America during testing in 2019. Following a 16-month hiatus, Eve was back for a test flight Wednesday over the Mojave Desert in California. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Virgin Galactic’s mothership, VMS Eve, took to the skies Wednesday afternoon for its first test flight following a 16-month hiatus for engineering upgrades.

The mothership flew for 2 1/2 hours over the Mojave Desert in California where Virgin Galactic is headquartered to test modifications made to the ship since October 2021, when the company brought Eve back from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico for upgrades.

Senior Flight Test Director Kelly Latimer called it a “functional check flight” to gather data on vehicle performance.

“It’s a standard practice in the aviation industry and is always a key step after maintenance or modifications are performed on the aircraft,” Latimer said in an interview that Virgin Galactic tweeted Thursday afternoon. “We check everything on the ground and then again in flight, during different maneuvers at different altitudes and temperatures – especially extremely cold temps.”

Eve is designed to carry Virgin Galactic’s six-passenger rocketship VSS Unity on its underbelly to about 50,000 feet. At that point, Unity breaks away from the mothership and ignites its rocket motor to shoot into suborbit, allowing space tourists to float for a few minutes in microgravity and view the Earth’s curvature before gliding back down to ground.

Eve flew to nearly 42,000 feet on Wednesday to gather data for engineering teams to evaluate its aerodynamics and systems performance, Latimer said.

The upgrades made to both Eve and the passenger rocket since 2021 are designed to reinforce both ships’ durability and reliability in preparation for launch of commercial service for paying passengers.

The company expects to bring both Eve and Unity back to Spaceport America in the coming weeks, where it will conduct a few more tests, Latimer said. That includes some ground testing, followed by glide and power flights with the mothership and Unity combined, culminating in a final trip to suborbit with a Virgin Galactic team before beginning commercial service in the spring.

Virgin Galactic’s stock soared nearly 14% on Wednesday as news about the test flight began circulating on social media. The company saw its stock decline from a peak of $62.80 in February 2021 to below $4 a share last year as the planned engineering upgrades stretched from the six to eight months originally planned to 16 months.

More details are expected on Feb. 28, when the company reports its year-end 2022 earnings in a conference call with investors.

