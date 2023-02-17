Moriarty alumnus Moore signs with Los Angeles Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. — Moriarty High alumnus Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Thursday to a $7.55 million one-year contract.

The left pitcher was a full-time reliever for the first time last season, going 5-2 with a five saves and a 1.93 ERA for Texas. He struck out 83 and walked 38 in 74 innings, viging up just 16 earned runs and holding opponents to a .187 batting average.He walked 38 batters and struck out 83 over 63 games (74 innings pitched).

Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 big league seasons for Tampa Bay (2011-16), San Francisco (2016-17), Texas (2018, 2022), Detroit (2019) and Philadelphia (2021). He spent 2020, with Fukuoka in Japan’s

Moore, who was at the Angels facility, said that his success last year was because of the different mindset that he developed toward a relief role.

“My prep going into last season was like, we want to get more out each pitch closer to what I’m capable of doing more often,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

He noted that he does not have a problem with coming out of the bullpen for more than one inning, but that he prefers pitching frequently in short outings.

“I did really enjoy getting out there and backing up a starter. It was probably what I needed for that time,” he said. “And then as the season went on getting into a little bit tighter spots was maybe a little easier for me to transition to because of how the first couple of months went.”

General manager Perry Minasian noted Moore’s improved curveball helped him. Moore said that pitch, as well as a tweak to his fastball, were simple fixes made by slight changes in his pitching grips and helped him gain confidence.

The Angels put right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel on the 60-day injured list for a right shoulder strain as the corresponding move.