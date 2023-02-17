New Mexico Legislature at the midpoint: Five key questions lawmakers will face in final 30 days

SANTA FE — Fiercely contested gun-control measures and bipartisan legislation to accelerate New Mexico’s wildfire recovery are racing through the Roundhouse.

But as lawmakers hit the halfway point of a 60-day session, they still have critical decisions to make that will determine the fate of legislation on abortion rights, crime and a historic influx of revenue.

What’s clear so far: The crowded, in-person atmosphere is back.

After three years of regular and special sessions under COVID-19 restrictions, the Roundhouse is once again filled with lobbyists, school children and activists seeking face-time with New Mexico legislators.

There’s no vaccine requirement, mask mandate or limitation on visitors.

“Legislating without COVID completely on top of us makes a huge difference,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said in an interview. “Lots of good collaboration on both sides of the aisle is happening.”

Tension will escalate, of course, as lawmakers head into the final critical days and weeks of the session. The Legislature adjourns at noon March 18, a deadline that will kill any bill that hasn’t passed both chambers.

Here’s a look at five key questions heading into the final 30 days of the session:

Q: How has the pledge for a “new tone” in the House fared?

It’s off to a good start, for the most part.

The House has had a few partisan flare-ups. But bills have generally moved through the chamber without requiring the full three hours of debate allowed by House rules.

It’s a sign of robust disagreements on some bills, but not total gridlock slowing the chamber’s work to a crawl.

Rep. Gail Armstrong, a Magdalena Republican who presides over internal GOP caucus meetings, said it’s too early to say whether the new tone will continue.

But, “I appreciate how the speaker is running things so far in his communications with leadership in the Republican office,” she said. “I’m optimistic that it’s going to be good.”

Rep. Joshua Hernandez, R-Rio Rancho, said the legislative pace has been good so far.

“There’s a feeling of more bipartisanship and willingness to work across the aisle to really get these issues resolved for everyone,” Hernandez said.

House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said Democratic and Republican leaders are meeting almost daily to keep the lines of communication open.

“We try to coordinate and collaborate as much as we can,” he said, “understanding that there are things we will not agree on — the votes that will be very different — but we don’t have to be disagreeable and dysfunctional.”

House Democrats and Republicans chose entirely new leadership teams ahead of this session, following a combative election cycle in which Democrats held onto their 45-seat majority in the 70-member House.

The overhaul continued even into the session, with Republicans removing Jason Harper of Rio Rancho as minority whip and appointing instead Greg Nibert of Roswell.

Martínez succeeded Santa Fe Democrat Brian Egolf, who didn’t seek reelection last year.

Leading the 25 House Republicans is Ryan Lane of Aztec, succeeding James Townsend of Artesia, who didn’t seek the post again but remains a member of the House.

Q: Which crime and gun-related proposals might make it to the governor’s desk?

After a Senate Judiciary Committee discussion this week about the legal landscape surrounding gun laws, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said he’s not interested in passing new gun safety laws that would have little practical impact.

“I think we’re here to pass laws, not send messages,” Cervantes said.

But he also said legal precedent suggests bills dealing with firearm storage would be upheld by the courts if challenged.

Two gun proposals sponsored by Democrats have already cleared at least one chamber of the Legislature — one bill focusing on storing firearms away from children, the other prohibiting firearms at polling places — amid intense partisan debate.

A host of other restrictions are also advancing at the Legislature — including proposals to impose a 14-day waiting period for gun purchases, raise the minimum age to 21 to buy certain weapons, and a ban on the sale and possession of AR-15-style rifles, among other firearms with certain characteristics.

Cervantes signaled this week that his committee — influential on criminal justice legislation — will scrutinize the proposals not just on policy grounds, but for compliance with recent court decisions on Second Amendment rights.

Crime legislation hasn’t necessarily taken shape yet. A key focus of both parties is New Mexico’s pretrial detention system.

Proposed changes to the Constitution or state law to make it easier to jail more people as they await trial have either advanced slowly this session or been outright rejected.

Some lawmakers unhappy with the pretrial system are focusing on an analytical tool used by judges to help determine pretrial release conditions.

What proposal, if any, makes it across the finish line is unclear.

But lawmakers in the House are showing a bipartisan appetite for targeting organized retail crime, in particular, this session.

Q: Are lawmakers thinking big when it comes to the state’s budget surplus?

They’re certainly ready to spend.

With a historic windfall of revenue generated by an oil boom, the House this week endorsed a $9.4 billion spending plan that would provide funding for a longer school year and increased Medicaid payments to better reimburse doctors.

It’s an increase of 12.3% over current spending levels.

To prepare for an eventual collapse in oil production, lawmakers crafted a budget that includes plans to inject about $1 billion into endowment-like trust funds that would provide ongoing revenue for water projects and other ongoing priorities.

Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat and newly appointed chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said the proposal builds on a bipartisan, bicameral framework set before the session to harness the flood of revenue.

“It’s a moment in time where New Mexico has the most opportunity we’ve ever had to make lasting investments,” he said, “to make smart savings and to do the sort of things that New Mexicans, no matter where they live, no matter what background they come from, know is going to be meaningful in their lives.”

The budget proposal passed the House 52-17 and now goes to the Senate, where substantial changes are common as the two chambers work out their differences.

Q: Will rebates and tax cuts win approval in a non-election year?

The budget endorsed by the House includes over $1 billion in capacity for tax cuts and rebates.

Among the ideas in play are reductions in the gross receipts tax rate, changes to address tax “pyramiding” that hits small businesses and one-time rebates of $750 a taxpayer — legislation supported by the governor.

Making income taxes more progressive — with an increase for the highest earners and tax cuts for middle- and lower-income filers — is also in the mix.

“We know research shows that every time working parents can keep more of their hard-earned money that they reinvest it directly in their children,” Speaker Martínez said in an interview. “In a state with such high rates of poverty amongst our children, there’s no better investment.”

But a tax package doesn’t usually come together until the final days of a session.

Wirth, the Democratic floor leader in the Senate, said the budget provides ample room for one-time rebates but that lasting changes to the tax code are also on the table.

“There’s also a real opportunity to do some recurring tax relief and tax reform,” he said.

Q: What other bills have caused the biggest stir at the Roundhouse?

Abortion and voting rights are back at the center of a partisan struggle in the House.

Legislation to prohibit local communities from interfering with access to abortion or gender-affirming health care is advancing in the House, as are changes to establish an automatic voter registration system at Motor Vehicle Division offices.

Both are priorities of Democratic legislative leaders in the House.

The session has had its lighter moments, too. Sen. Bill O’Neill, an Albuquerque Democrat and author, read some of his poetry during a Senate debate as lawmakers waited for paperwork to be prepared.

And a proposal to designate the scent of roasting green chile as the official state aroma made it onto late-night television.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert joked that he had assumed “the official New Mexico aroma was an abandoned RV that a bobcat is living in.”