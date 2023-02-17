Meet these two Albuquerque stars who keep the US Indoor Championships on track

With a world record in the balance, Dave Simon and Stephen Madrid took a moment to remember when it all stopped.

Thursday, March 12, 2020. Seven hundred of the country’s best athletes, ESPN and a slew of fans were in town for the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships, one of the biggest and most-watched events in the sport.

The event coordination and logistics Simon had helped put together, the track Madrid labored over for weeks – it was all good to go. This wasn’t the first time Albuquerque had hosted the event, but the pair were more than excited for their efforts to play out in front of a national audience.

Sometime that afternoon, Madrid felt his phone buzz.

COVID-19 was shutting down the state of New Mexico. The text conformed that the meet was off, never to be rescheduled.

“We attended what was supposed to be the big opening reception that night downtown,” Simon said. “No one was there.”

Just under three years after that heartbreak, the USATF Indoor Championships are back in Albuquerque for the first time since February 2020. The meet serves as the first event in the most anticipated indoor track and field season the Albuquerque Convention Center has hosted in quite some time, with Mountain West indoor and NCAA Division I indoor championships set for the coming weeks.

“We went from the height of expectation to a valley of disappointment,” Simon said. “But we’ve risen again. And we’re about to go higher than we ever have.”

After upwards of $3 million was devoted to the purchase of a state-of-the-art Mondo WS “hot track” in late 2020, video boards and brand new warmup areas, there’s a confidence, yes, that this season could be the start of something new.

“We’re next level,” Madrid said. “We’re competing with…”

He paused.

“…Well, we’re one step higher than the rest of the country in my opinion,” he laughed.

Simon, 59, and Madrid, 45, are the unique pairing largely behind the scenes for events like the USATF Indoor Championships and the NCAA Division I indoor track and championships. In their fifth year working together, Simon serves as the director of the city of Albuquerque’s parks and recreation department while Madrid is a parks supervisor, specializing in the indoor track.

Simon is originally from the St. Louis area, with upwards of 30 years spent in New Mexico mainly as the director of the state of New Mexico parks and recreation department. Madrid was born and raised in Albuquerque. Neither ran track growing up, playing baseball instead.

Madrid was a self-described “nobody” working in the aquatics division of Albuquerque parks and recreation when the city purchased an largely unused indoor track sitting in a warehouse in Canada in 2005. With plans to install it in the convention center, Robin Henry, the brother of former University of New Mexico track and field coach Matt Henry, was called in to manage the 200-meter oval with banked turns.

Madrid? He was simply one of the guys setting it up.

“I helped build the track,” he said. “I helped maintain it. Did we make mistakes in those early days? Absolutely we did.

“Who took his notebook out and took notes (when mistakes happened)? Who hates doing stuff twice?”

That was also Madrid, learning the difficult ins-and-outs of the track and its care over the next four years. Henry retired in 2009 and Madrid was the clear answer to take over in his place.

“Stephen has gotten to know teams, the sport and the coaches,” Simon said. “They know they can rely on our team to not only put a good product out, but to handle things that come up and give them outstanding service.”

But Madrid and Simon don’t mince words, either: to get to that level of reliability, it’s a boatload of work.

Take the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships, for instance. It’s the third time this track has been completely assembled since the city acquired the new Mondo surface, one that originated at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to one of the first builds, Madrid set down 50 meter warm-up lanes on the south side of the Convention Center. Observing athletes during the first meet after a regular four weeks of setup, it didn’t take long for him to realize his mistake.

“The athletes (were) coming from pre-function, down to the warm-up track, back to pre-function to check in and then back to the track,” he said. “It just didn’t work.”

So, Madrid moved the entire track 17 feet back and put the warm-up lanes on the north end. For somebody who hates to do the same thing twice, it’s merely another unseen adjustment to make sure things go just right.

“You’re not here in December when I’m moving the track from storage (in Montessa),” he said. “You’re not here when I made the staff take that same runway Anna Hall was on down three times.”

And if that wasn’t enough? Looking out at runners on the track, Madrid reflected on the pressure he and his 25 or so crew members feel during setup.

“I mean, my stomach is turning in knots right now,” he said. “I am a duck on the pond right now.”

Consider Hall, the former NCAA champion pentathlete who fell just shy of breaking the world indoor record on Thursday. Graded by points off each event, she has to compete in shot put, long jump, high jump and cap it off with the 800 meter dash. And if that record is to hold, notoriously strict standards have to be maintained.

“All those five different events, we have to be perfect,” Madrid said. “We can’t be off one (event) or they will not ratify a world record.”

But it’s pressure fueled by passion, no more apparent when Simon and Madrid watched Hall in the 800, an American and world record in her grasp. Both cheered Hall as if they were watching a family member compete, urging her to dig deeper each time she ran past.

She finished in 2:05.7 for a final score of 5,004 – brutally close to the world record but an American record, nonetheless and another footnote for a “hot track” that’s produced seven NCAA-leading times this season.

Moments after Hall left the track, Madrid and Simon were adamant about why they go through it all.

“I just try to put the best product down for them so (athletes) can compete at their best level,” Madrid said.

For a pair that believes Albuquerque can not only be “Tracktown USA” but a premier destination for athletic training as a whole, Thursday was another step in the right direction. And in some ways, it makes the memory worth it.

“We kind of had a ‘DQ’ in 2020,” Simon said. “We all got DQ’d … to be back at this day, it’s immensely satisfying for the athletes, their teams, their coaches, our team and our city. That’s what it’s all about.”