 Knucklemania 3: It'll be 'Nightmare' Sanchez, 'No Doubt' Trout and 8,000 watching - Albuquerque Journal

Knucklemania 3: It’ll be ‘Nightmare’ Sanchez, ‘No Doubt’ Trout and 8,000 watching

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez, left, and Las Cruces’ Austin Trout stare each other down during Thursday’s weigh-in at Tingley Coliseum. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque, Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal

Is Friday’s Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle fight – lion vs. tiger, MMA fighter vs. boxer – the first of its kind?

No, not even close. In the brief but progressively successful history of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, it happens all the time.

Several factors, though, make Sanchez-Trout box-office gold for the BKFC; a crowd of at least 8,000 is expected. There certainly are other factors in play, but Sanchez-Trout clearly is a powerful draw.

First and most obvious: these are New Mexicans fighting in New Mexico, a featured battle at KnuckleMania 3 at Tingley Coliseum.

Second, there’s curiosity. It’s the first bare-knuckle fight for both men.

Third, there’s Sanchez’s immense popularity. Many New Mexico fight fans have loved him for years. OK, decades – he’s 41 (Trout is 37) and has been fighting professionally since 2002. His most ardent fans would pay to watch him shadowbox.

Fourth, there’s a contrast of styles: Trout the artist in the ring, nicknamed “No Doubt,” Sanchez the wild man in the cage, nicknamed “Nightmare.”

Fifth and perhaps most intriguing: it’s not so much their chosen sports but each man’s stature in those pursuits – Trout a former boxing world champion, Sanchez the UFC’s first The Ultimate Fighter champion – that makes this matchup special.

Predictably, each man believes his style will prevail (Trout is a prohibitive betting favorite). Both, however, said they’re fully prepared to fight the other guy’s fight if and when necessary.

Trout, in interviews on Wednesday, said he fully intends to use the movement and hand speed that have made him so successful in the ring.

“I’d be stupid not to,” he said.

He’s been smart enough in preparation, though, to get accustomed to the holding behind the head and punching in the clinch that BKFC rules permit.

“I’ve done a few (training sessions) in a row,” he said, “just clinching and fighting. Dirty boxing, if you will. And I wish I was using those tactics a lot more (in some of his boxing matches), because I’m pretty good at it.”

Sanchez, meanwhile, has used Albuquerque boxer Josh Torres as his principal trainer for Friday’s fight. Torres has sparred many rounds with Trout and knows his style, and Sanchez has viewed film of Torres-Trout sparring sessions.

“I’ve learned a lot from Josh,” Sanchez said. “… It’s taken me to another level, and the brotherhood that I’ve gained from this man (Torres) is tremendous.”

It’s his own MMA background, though, Sanchez, believes, that gives him a huge advantage in this matchup.

“I don’t respect (Trout’s) style,” he said, “because you cannot do his style in this sport. This is not boxing.

“… He likes to stay at a distance, pop the jab and set up counters, and that ain’t gonna work with me. … He’s gonna feel some Nightmare, I’m telling you. It’s coming.”

Trout said he’s seen some of Sanchez’s interviews and considers it pure bluster.

“I don’t think he believes it,” Trout said. “When you see me, I believe everything I say. And I’m going to whup his ass on Friday.”

Friday’s fight, Sanchez said, might well be the last of his 21-year professional fighting career.

But, he added, we all might be in the last days.

“The way the world’s going right now,” he said, “I feel like God’s coming back and I’m rapture ready. I’m ready for the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Before Sanchez meets his maker, Trout said, he has a date with Trout’s knuckles.

“You know what they say about the dying lion or the dying tiger, it’s most dangerous,” Trout said. “So I have not taken this lightly.

“But, yeah, I believe I’m gonna retire him.”

Sanchez weighed in on Thursday at 165 pounds, Trout at 165.4. Sanchez has fought at weights as high as 185 pounds during his MMA career but campaigned mostly at 170 and 155.

Trout won his world title at 154 pounds but fought as heavy as 165 early in his career.

FRIDAY
KnuckleMania 3, 6 p.m., Tingley Coliseum: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman, Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout, 10 other fights. Tickets: BKFC.com, $45 and up.

Streaming: BKFC+.

All fights scheduled for 5 2-minute rounds

Lorenzo Hunt (9-1), Cleveland, 185 pounds, vs. Mike Richman (4-0), Rosemount, Minn., 183.8, for Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Diego Sanchez (debut), Albuquerque, 165, vs. Austin Trout (debut), Las Cruces, 165.4

John Dodson (1-0), Albuquerque, 125, vs. Jarod Grant (5-1), Broward County, Fla., 126.6

Will Santiago (1-0), Albuquerque, 174.4, vs. Noah Cutter (3-4), Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 173.6

Jayme Hinshaw, (1-0) Albuquerque, 115.4 , vs. Charisa Sigala (1-3-1), Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 115.2

Josh Moreno (1-0), Albuquerque, 173.2, vs. Christian Torres (2-2), Endicott, N.Y., 172.8

Chevvy Bridges (1-1), Oklahoma City, 155.8, vs. Kevin Croom (1-0), Kansas City, Mo., 155.4.

Greg Hardy Jr., (debut), Delray Beach, Fla., 295.6, vs. Josh Watson (1-1), Las Vegas, Nevada, 282

Gaston Reyno (debut), Montevideo, Uruguay, 154, vs. Daniel Van Sickle (debut), Virginia Beach, Va., 153.2

Nick Gonzales (debut), Albuquerque, 144.2, vs. Cito Navarro (1-0), Worcester, Mass., 142.8

Eric Dodson (1-0), Albuquerque, 141.4, vs. Gene Perez (debut), Belen, 142.4

Anthony Sanchez (debut), Midland, Texas, 135.2, vs. Derek Perez (debut), Belen, 135.4

 

Home » From the newspaper » Knucklemania 3: It’ll be ‘Nightmare’ Sanchez, ‘No Doubt’ Trout and 8,000 watching

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Knucklemania 3: It'll be 'Nightmare' Sanchez, 'No Doubt' Trout ...
Boxing/MMA
Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle ... Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle fight – lion vs. tiger, MMA fighter vs. ...
2
Huge turnout expected to watch loquacious bare-knuckle fighters on ...
Boxing/MMA
Too much information beats not enough ... Too much information beats not enough every time.Wednesday at Expo New Mexico, 11 of t ...
3
Combat sports notes: Boxing to get its own day ...
Boxing/MMA
In boxing, roundhouse punches are frowned ... In boxing, roundhouse punches are frowned upon. "Straighten 'em out," a trainer might say to a fight ...
4
New Mexico resident featured on 'Power Slap' TV series
Boxing/MMA
Watch the 30-year-old Raton native slap ... Watch the 30-year-old Raton native slap and be slapped on TBS.
5
Controversy aside, Griego-Ortega has cause to celebrate
Boxing/MMA
Bryan Aquino thinks he deserves a ... Bryan Aquino thinks he deserves a rematch. Matt Griego-Ortega says that's fine with him. Joe Chavez isn't sure that's a good idea. Saturday night, ...
6
Boxing: Albuquerque's Torres gets hard-earned decision during 'Rumble at ...
Boxing/MMA
Josh 'Pitbull' Torres, left, prepares to ... Josh 'Pitbull' Torres, left, prepares to throw a right hand against Todd Manuel during The Rumble at Revel pro boxing card Saturday night. Torres ...
7
Griego-Ortega, Torres look to keep momentum on Saturday pro ...
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque boxers Matt "Diamond Boy" Griego-Ortega ... Albuquerque boxers Matt "Diamond Boy" Griego-Ortega and Josh "Pitbull" Torres have earned the popula ...
8
Torres set for torrid month of fights
Boxing/MMA
Josh Torres, left, goes toe to ... Josh Torres, left, goes toe to toe with previously undefeated Reggie Harris Jr. on June 17 during the co-main event of a boxing card ...
9
Austin Trout, Diego Sanchez are happy to take the ...
Boxing/MMA
Boxer to face MMA star in ... Boxer to face MMA star in Feb. 17 event