Forest Service plans lethal removal of feral cattle in New Mexico

Feral cattle cross the Gila River. The Forest Service attributes decades of erosion and other damage in the area to the cows. (Courtesy of Center for Biological Diversity).

SANTA FE — The Gila National Forest announced Thursday that it would move ahead with lethal removal of feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness, saying undomesticated cows pose a threat to natural resources and public safety.

“The most efficient and humane way to deal with this issue is with the responsible lethal removal of the feral cattle,” it said in a statement.

It also said a closure order in the area would take effect on Feb. 20 and aerial shooting of the cattle would take place from Feb. 23 through 26. The closure is slated to end on March 15, but could end sooner as the operation is completed.

A spokesperson for the Gila National Forest said it’s likely further operations using lethal and non-lethal methods will be necessary to eliminate the population.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association has stood in strong opposition to the operation. President Loren Patterson said he doesn’t want to see this tool used more widely in the state.

“We came to the table with real solutions, long-term solutions,” he said. “To have them ignored for temporary population control is very frustrating.”

He added that his organization advocates for the cattle to be rounded up alive and sold to become food or part of local ranchers’ herds.

But Center for Biological Diversity co-founder Todd Schulke said the removal is a stride in the right direction of protecting waterways and endangered species in the forest.

“These cattle have been in the area for decades and they’ve done an extreme amount of damage over a long period of time,” he said.

The Forest Service removed 65 cattle through lethal methods last February in a shorter operation. It estimates about 150 cattle remain, but adds that the rough terrain of the forest creates a challenge in counting them.

Schulke said he thinks this removal effort will have a major impact on the problem. “It’s even possible that they’ll get all of them,” he said.

