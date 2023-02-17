Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming

Roosevelt Middle School students are taking part in Smart Farm, coordinated by science teacher Steve McGuinness. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

Roosevelt Middle School students are celebrating the fifth anniversary of a special project teaching them the ways of futuristic farming.

It’s all thanks to science teacher Steve McGuinness and his Smart Farm.

News Radio KKOB reporter Haylee Gonzales will spotlight Smart Farm during Friday’s broadcast as part of the “Good News File.”

The journey began in 2017 when McGuinness was teaching at Manzano High School in Albuquerque.

He asked his class a simple question: “What are the major challenges facing food production for the future?”

The question grew into a research project on how to sustainably grow food indoors. Later that year, with the help of some grant funding from the APS Education Foundation, the students built the first Smart Farm in Albuquerque Public Schools.

Two years later, McGuinness moved to Roosevelt Middle School and started the project with his students there.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

