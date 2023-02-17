 Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming - Albuquerque Journal

Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming

By Journal Staff Report

Roosevelt Middle School students are taking part in Smart Farm, coordinated by science teacher Steve McGuinness. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

Roosevelt Middle School students are celebrating the fifth anniversary of a special project teaching them the ways of futuristic farming.

It’s all thanks to science teacher Steve McGuinness and his Smart Farm.

News Radio KKOB reporter Haylee Gonzales will spotlight Smart Farm during Friday’s broadcast as part of the “Good News File.”

The journey began in 2017 when McGuinness was teaching at Manzano High School in Albuquerque.

He asked his class a simple question: “What are the major challenges facing food production for the future?”

The question grew into a research project on how to sustainably grow food indoors. Later that year, with the help of some grant funding from the APS Education Foundation, the students built the first Smart Farm in Albuquerque Public Schools.

Two years later, McGuinness moved to Roosevelt Middle School and started the project with his students there.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

More Bight Spots

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The FBI is investigating a previously unreported murder at ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Jan. 31 agents collected multiple ... On Jan. 31 agents collected multiple swabs of blood, several fentanyl pills, ammunition and arrested Delinda Barela, 49, at a home in the 8000 ...
2
Though the Lobo basketball team may be slumping, Udeze ...
ABQnews Seeker
The slumping UNM Lobos look to ... The slumping UNM Lobos look to rebound against the surprisingly hot San Jose State Spartans on Friday night.
3
PBS documentary reveals the 'Ruthless' history behind Monopoly
ABQnews Seeker
'Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History' airs at ... 'Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History' airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also be available to stream on ...
4
New Mexico Wine to host inaugural Winter Wine Tasting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Winter Wine Tasting, presented by New ... Winter Wine Tasting, presented by New Mexico Wine, will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Santa Fe Farmer's Market ...
5
The Mouse Hole a bonanza for cheese lovers
ABQnews Seeker
The cheeses and accoutrements on each ... The cheeses and accoutrements on each board at Mouse Hole Cheese Shop are chosen to reflect a different region of the world.
6
Five enjoyable Super Bowl commercials
ABQnews Seeker
The Philadelphia Eagles lost their ... The Philadelphia Eagles lost their third Super Bowl 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

7
Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming
ABQnews Seeker
A simple question — “What are ... A simple question — “What are the major challenges facing food production for the future?” — grew into a research project on how to ...
8
Forest Service plans lethal removal of feral cattle in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gila National Forest say undomesticated ... The Gila National Forest say undomesticated cows pose a threat to natural resources and public safety.
9
New Mexico Legislature at the midpoint: Five key questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
The bills that have caused the ... The bills that have caused the biggest stir at the Roundhouse and other takeaways from the first half of this year's New Mexico legislative ...