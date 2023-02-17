How to watch New Mexico-San Jose State tonight

UNM Lobo Morris Udeze, center, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose State Spartans in the Pit on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico has lost four straight. San Jose State has won its previous two games.

The teams on opposite ends of the momentum coin meet tonight in San Jose for Mountain West game with big implications — fifth place in the conference and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament could be at stake.

The Lobos (19-7, 6-7 MWC) may be be without star guard Jaelen House, again. The Spartans (16-10, 7-6 MWC) are looking to avenge a loss at New Mexico earlier this year.

Lobos big man Morris Udeze, a fifth-year senior said he’s confident the team will be able to play its way through its current slump.

“I feel like with this team, in the locker room, none of us have hung our heads,” he said. “We have no toxic locker room players. I’ve been around a couple of locker rooms. I feel like this team is gonna bounce back.”

Tip-off is 8:30 p.m. Mountain.

The Spartans are favored by 1.5 points.

You can follow the game on TV, radio or online: