Rebounding Lobo women beat Wyoming at its own game

Getting even is one thing. Beating an opponent at its own game feels even better.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team did both Thursday night, avenging an earlier loss with a 71-62 victory over Wyoming at the Pit.

For the Lobos and a pumped-up announced crowd of 4,688, the final stat sheet was almost as gratifying as the victory. Coach Mike Bradbury and his team took a look at one particular stat during their postgame huddle at center court – then cheered and pumped a few fists.

“That reaction was about the rebound number (UNM 30, Wyoming 26),” Bradbury said. “We talked about that all week. Wyoming is probably the best rebounding team in the league. There’s no way we should outrebound them, but that was huge.”

The win on the boards was just part of a successful, unusual outing for UNM (16-11, 8-6 Mountain West). The Lobos, who lead the MWC in 3-point makes and attempts, were just 3-for-6 from behind the arc Thursday. They were 26-for-30 from the foul line, however.

“Wyoming really got after us and wouldn’t let us shoot 3s,” Bradbury said. “When that happens you have to attack the basket, and our players did a great job of taking what was available.”

LaTora Duff paced the Lobos with 20 points and went 7-of-8 from the foul line. She also had a key circus shot to give UNM a 37-36 lead in the third quarter, flicking a shot backward over her head after getting bumped on a drive to the basket. The shot hit nothing but net.

Asked if she saw the shot go in, Duff smiled and said, “No, but I thought I got fouled. That’s just one of those shots you work on in the gym – just in case.”

The Lobos needed that basket and every one they could get in a back-and-forth battle that featured 14 ties and 22 lead changes. Wyoming led 52-51 on an Allyson Fertig 3-point play with 7:56 left before UNM took the lead for good.

Paula Reus’ contested 15-foot jumper to beat the shot-clock buzzer was part of a pivotal 8-0 run by the Lobos. Amaya Brown followed with a putback to give the hosts a 59-52 advantage with 2:51 to play. Reus finished with 13 points, and Brown 12 for UNM.

“We were really focused on the game plan,” Duff said. “We lost to (the Cowgirls) early and we were not prepared. This time we stuck to the plan all night.”

That included hitting the boards hard against the 6-foot-4 Fertig and Wyoming’s front line. The Cowgirls dominated the boards (41-25) in the teams’ first meeting, a 78-69 Wyoming win in Laramie.

This time UNM trailed the rebound battle 17-12 at halftime but controlled the boards (18-9) after halftime. Fertig finished with 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Wyoming, but Bradbury was relatively happy with those numbers. “We made her work this time,” he said.

Among UNM’s odd statistics were these: LaTascya Duff went 0-for-2 from the field but 8-for-8 from the foul line. Viané Cumber scored just two points but grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Saturday

WOMEN: San Jose State at UNM, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com