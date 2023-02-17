 See how New Mexico got 'Naked and Afraid' with reality series - Albuquerque Journal

See how New Mexico got ‘Naked and Afraid’ with reality series

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque resident Kami Elsisie will participate on an episode of Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid” on Feb. 26. (Courtesy of Discovery)

Kami Elsisie knows what it takes to survive.

She grew up learning how to track, forage and hunt from her father on the Navajo Nation.

As a paramedic in Albuquerque, Elsisie rushes into catastrophic events with a calm, collected view on the incident.

“You have to think about the bigger picture,” she says. “All has to be assessed before making those split-second decisions.”

Despite a life worth of training, nothing could have prepared for her upcoming stint on the Discovery reality series, “Naked and Afraid.”

The series chronicles the lives of two survivalists who meet for the first time at their locale and are tasked to survive as a team in the wilderness for 21 days – all without clothes.

Season 15 kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on Discovery. The season premiere was filmed in New Mexico – specifically the Sabinoso Wilderness Area in the northeastern part of the state.

In the episode, Lilly Jammerbund from Austria and United Kingdom’s Samuel Mouzer venture into the new and unfamiliar climate of the Sabinoso region. Despite being two survivalists with extreme experience in Europe, the duo fights to become the first foreigners to endure 21 days on U.S. soil in America’s Wild West. Rattlesnakes, unfamiliar terrain and unpredictable temperatures threaten to send them back across the pond.

According to Discovery, the episode was filmed in summer 2022.

Elsisie’s episode debuts the week after on Feb. 26. She and her partner are dropped of in Guyana – one of the most remote and sparsely-populated countries in the world.

The nightmarish and otherworldly landscape with dense, virgin jungles is very different from where she learned her survival skills in New Mexico, she says.

Elsisie had been sought out for TV shows like this in the past and turned them down.

“Going on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ it was something I wasn’t going to turn down,” she says. “It’s a challenge. You have to adapt to your surroundings and you live with someone you just barely met. It pushes you out of your comfort zone.”

Elsisie will watch her episode with the masses when it premieres on Feb. 26. She will be having a watch party at Palmer Brewery and Cider House.

“I’ve watched numerous of these shows,” she says. “Everyone is a critic and can say what they would do if they were there. Once you’re out there, the process goes out. You can’t 100% plan for this. You can have an idea of what it looks like, but the game changes once you’re in the thick of it.”

Elsisie filmed about a year ago and had some time to look back at the experience.

“Would I want to go back to the jungle and get tens of thousands of bug bites,” she asks. “No. But I would go back and experience something like this again. There were highs and lows and a lot I learned about myself.”

ON TV
Season 15 of “Naked and Afraid” kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on Discovery. The season premiere was filmed in New Mexico – specifically the Sabinoso Wilderness Area in the northeastern part of the state. At 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Albuquerque resident Kami Elsisie will compete on the show.

