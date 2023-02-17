Trump lawyer John Eastman and his wife have ties to New Mexico that go back generations

Editor’s note: When the FBI seized the cell phone of an attorney for Donald Trump in a Santa Fe strip mall last summer it was the first time many learned he lived in New Mexico. In a two-part package, the Journal looks at John Eastman’s relationship with New Mexico.

John Eastman and his wife have familial ties to New Mexico’s first lieutenant governor and the state’s longest-serving senator.

The attorney under fire for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has owned a house in Santa Fe for decades, using it as a vacation home before the couple settled there full time in 2018.

In a lengthy statement to the Journal, Eastman’s wife, Elizabeth C’de Baca Eastman, detailed her family history as well as her relatives’ notable accomplishments and why she thinks “of no other place than Santa Fe as home.”

Among the things she shared were:

Her parents were both born in New Mexico — her mother in Albuquerque, her father in Puerto de Luna in eastern New Mexico, south of Santa Rosa, near where he grew up on a cattle ranch owned by his father. Both are buried in Santa Fe.

C’de Baca Eastman’s great-granduncle, Ezequiel C’de Baca, a Democrat, was elected as the state’s first lieutenant governor in 1912 and the second governor in 1917. He fell ill before he was elected and died 48 days after taking office.

And C’de Baca Eastman has been active in civic life locally throughout the years as well.

She was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Toney Anaya to the New Mexico Economic Development Board in the 1980s and currently serves on the New Mexico State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. She has also served on the board of a pregnancy center in Santa Fe.

“I have strived to emulate my family’s commitment to education and public service,” C’de Baca Eastman wrote in the statement.

On her husband’s side, his ties to New Mexico include “his great uncle, William ‘Bill’ Stein,” who was a prominent Albuquerque banker, C’de Baca Eastman wrote.

“Bill’s wife, Louise, was the cousin of Pete Domenici, the longest-serving U.S. Senator in New Mexico’s history,” she wrote. “Another of John’s cousin’s, Pat Stein, was the sister of Sr. Phyllis (Stowell), the long-time Principal of the Santo Niño Catholic School in Santa Fe.”