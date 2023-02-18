UNM’s Maxwell Museum hosting series of Black History Month events

As we pass the midway point of February, the University of New Mexico’s Maxwell Museum of Anthropology has multiple events to close out Black History Month.

“January went by really quick and we didn’t do anything in person, but starting February, we kind of hit the ground running,” said Julián Carrillo, curator of education and public programs at Maxwell Museum.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the museum is hosting a reception with artist Karen Collins and historian Timothy E. Nelson from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Center Gallery.

“Karen is a folk artist from Compton, (California) who is the founder of the African American Miniature Museum,” Carrillo said. “She is an elder in her community who is very well regarded and essentially built over 50 miniature dioramas into historical scenes.”

Collins specializes in educating the masses on Black history, from the middle passage all the way to today.

“She takes her miniatures to public schools, and community centers events to engage with kids and for them to learn about Black history,” Carrillo said.

Collins’ work has been featured in AARP Magazine and the Smithsonian Folklife Magazine.

“Also with Collins will be historian, Dr. Timothy Nelson, so he will be here for the reception,” Carrillo said. “So they are engaging with each other and learning from each other’s work, and they will both be here in person for the reception in our lecture.”

Following the event, Nelson is hosting “Blackdom, New Mexico: The Significance of the Afro-Frontier” in the Hibben Center room 105 from 5-6 p.m.

Blackdom was a township formed in 1903 as a place outside the ruling of Jim Crow laws.

“Well, I think these events are engaging opportunities for learning about culture, knowledge, and especially, we have a unique history here in New Mexico of Black entrepreneurs,” Carrillo said.

Many thought Blackdom was abandoned, but new evidence reveals the original plan was building towards generational wealth in the early 1900s.

“It is a really unique opportunity for New Mexicans and for Albuquerque, and people from in Santa Fe to engage in really inspiring people, including Timothy Nelson,” Carrillo said.

Nelson was raised in Compton and graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor’s degree in U.S. history and a doctorate from the University of Texas at El Paso.