Upcoming rose class can help you learn proper pruning

Q: Not too long ago you suggested that we not prune rose bushes yet and suggested that we wait until the end of March for this project. I just purchased a home that has a few established roses in the backyard garden. I have never pruned a rose before in my life, and don’t want to harm them. How can I get some guidance to do a good rose pruning? – N.K., Albuquerque

A: You are in luck. I want you to mark your calendar and plan on attending an event that could ease most of your concerns about pruning your roses. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE, Claudia Bonnet, a master rosarian, with assistance from Beth Baker and Dorothy Brethauer, will lead a discussion called “Fabulous Roses.”

This “Gardening U” talk will cover the pruning, feeding and caring of roses. Bonnet will demonstrate how to prune roses using potted bushes and will talk about basic rose growing tips.

Perhaps you could have photos at the ready and corral one of these learned ladies after the lecture to offer some more in-depth insight to help ease your angst about your roses.

There is a nominal fee at the door of $5 to partake in this timely event.

You can also ask for the dates of the annual rose pruning event that happens at the Tony Hillerman Library Rose Garden. You can witness actual hands-on pruning there, and if you have the time, offer a hand for this large annual project.

Roses are, in my opinion, an easy-to-grow plant here and are remarkably sturdy, offering so much color and joy to the landscape. You might find other talks offered at our local nurseries about the pruning of roses coming soon too, so do some poking about on the internet to see what you can find.

Just don’t be in too much of a hurry to tackle the rose pruning just yet.

Q: I have had this beautiful pink flower Christmas cactus for about four years. It lives in a bathroom window, facing south. It gets lots of sun all day long – spring, summer and fall – and I have never moved it. I water from the saucer up, not from the top. It usually starts blooming in November annually, then ends just after Christmas. This year the blooms are still coming like it’s November. What’s happening? – JT., Rio Rancho

A: I would count myself lucky that your treasured Christmas cactus is still in bloom. How cheerful!

To me it sounds like the stars have aligned and all is well with this plant.

You say you water from the saucer up and that is one of the reasons your plant is thriving so well. Yours is just a ridiculously happy plant and since it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

Do you fertilize the Christmas cactus ever? Have you ever considered repotting this creature? Four years in the same soil without fertilization (if you don’t) is a long time, so you just might consider repotting in June this year. That way it would have a whole host of fresh nutrients to feed from keeping it ever so happy.

Also, I wonder too if you’re seeing a whitening around the pot’s edge just at soil level. That is usually a salt/mineral buildup. You can easily help prevent that by an occasional, and I mean occasional, watering from the top down. To remove a salt/mineral buildup take a teaspoon and gently remove it just at the rim of the soil. It isn’t usually harming a plant unless the buildup gets too large.

That tells you the plant is surrounded by too much salt and could become overwhelmed by a salt concentration in the soil. If you do have signs of salt accumulation on any of your houseplants, try allowing the water that you offer it sit a day or two before applying it. Some of the minerals that come from tap water directly will evaporate, so to speak, helping to keep your indoor houseplants healthier. But again, since it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.