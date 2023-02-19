 Biography explores the legacy of Alonso S. Perales

Biography explores the legacy of Mexican American civil rights pioneer Alonso S. Perales

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

“Alonso S. Perales” by Cynthia E. Orozco

He was a lawyer, a diplomat, a public intellectual, an author and, most notably, a civil rights activist. His name? Alonso S. Perales, though it may not trigger even a nod of recognition.

A recent, hefty, detailed biography of Perales shines a light on his manifold achievements. It is titled “Pioneer of Mexican-American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales.” The author is historian Cynthia E. Orozco of Ruidoso.

For much of his adult life in San Antonio, Texas, Perales advocated laws to ensure Mexican Americans had equal rights, protested racial discrimination and fought for school desegregation.

His greatest legacy, Orozco said in a phone interview, is that he was the main mover and a co-founder of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The organization was established in 1929 by a group of Mexican American men from south Texas. Perales was LULAC’s second president.

LULAC has become what is considered the largest, oldest and most important Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States.

“Perales, I equate him to being the Martin Luther King of the broader Mexican American community because of LULAC’s influence over the decades,” Orozco said in a phone interview. “Really, he was an exemplary role model.”

Born in 1898 in Alice, Texas, he was raised in the Lower Rio Grande Valley town, about 50 miles west of Corpus Christi.

Young Perales picked cotton and laid railroad ties. He and his brothers sold their mother’s tamales door to door.

Perales lost his father at the age of 6 and his mother at the age of 12. He was taken in by a local family.

“In Defense of My People” by Alonso S. Perales.

He moved to San Antonio in 1915 and enrolled in a business college. His business classes prepared him when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War I; he was assigned stateside as an army field clerk.

Orozco provides cultural and sociopolitical contexts for the challenges Mexicans Americans faced in the early part of the 20th century.

She also explains the various self-descriptive terms that Mexican Americans in Texas used in the early part of the 20th century.

Though most Mexican Americans in Texas were U.S. citizens, they continued to call themselves Mexicans or Mexico Tejanos or members of La Raza, a phrase acknowledging their Spanish and Indigenous racial heritage. It’s an abbreviation of “La raza cósmica,” a 1925 essay by Mexican philosopher Jose Vasconcelos.

The term Mexican American did not gain wide usage until the 1960s, Orozco writes.

Perales, who died in 1960, deserves “a very prominent place in Mexican American or Chicano studies. However, when he died there were no such programs. Also, early Chicano studies had a bias. They wanted everyone to be a militant,” Orozco said.

Chicano leaders either did not view Perales as militant or they were unfamiliar with his activism, she added.

In her introduction, Orozco writes, “… he was also publicly criticized. He was attacked not only by white racists but also by Mexican journalists in Texas and Mexican American civic leaders and allies who disagreed with his ideas and methods.”

Orozco is professor of history and humanities at Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso. She has written two earlier books on other figures in the Mexican American Civil Rights Movement.

The Perales biography is part of Arte Público Press’ Hispanic Civil Rights Series. So is “In Defense of My People,” the English translation of essays, letters and speeches Perales had written in Spanish and published in the mid-1930s.

Orozco’s Perales biography, which has an academic bent, has a selected bibliography, a timeline of Perales’ life and more than 260 pages of footnote citations.

Orozco said she was invited by Arte Público Press, which is part of the University of Houston, to write the biography. Perales’ archive is housed at the university.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Biography explores the legacy of Mexican American civil rights pioneer Alonso S. Perales

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Upcoming rose class can help you learn proper pruning
Arts
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, ... From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE, Claudia Bonnet, a master rosarian, will lead a discussion ...
2
Donald Beauregard painted the Southwest with a Parisian and ...
Arts
Opening Feb. 25, an exhibition of ... Opening Feb. 25, an exhibition of 40 works surveys Donald Beauregard's short but ambitious career in 'An American in Paris: Donald Beauregard.'
3
UNM's Maxwell Museum hosting series of Black History Month ...
Arts
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the museum ... On Thursday, Feb. 23, the museum is hosting a reception with artist Karen Collins and historian Timothy E. Nelson from 3-4:30 p.m. at the ...
4
Taos rapper Lil Renzo uses social media to chase ...
Arts
On Spotify, Lil Renzo's single, 'New ... On Spotify, Lil Renzo's single, 'New Mexico' has over 70,000 streams and has been viewed 100,000 on YouTube.
5
Exhibit showcases New Mexico mosaic artists in a variety ...
Arts
'Mosaic and Mosaic-Like: A Contemporary Art ... 'Mosaic and Mosaic-Like: A Contemporary Art Exhibit' showcases New Mexico mosaic artists in painting, sculpture, fiber art, beadwork, glass and mixed-media.
6
Cellist Daniel Kaler to perform with the NMPhil
Arts
Will play Haydn Cello Concerto No. ... Will play Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major with the New Mexico Philharmonic on Sunday, Feb. 26
7
Get married in the multiverse of Meow Wolf
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf in Santa Fe is ... Meow Wolf in Santa Fe is offering the 'Altar-ed Universe,' where couples can get married in a private ceremony
8
See how New Mexico got 'Naked and Afraid' with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Season 15 features an Albuquerque contestant, ... Season 15 features an Albuquerque contestant, NM filming locale in two episodes
9
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston back for PopCorners Super Bowl ...
ABQnews Seeker
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are ... Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are a dynamic duo. The stars of 'Breaking Bad' have remained busy collaborating with each other since the final ...