A case of buyer’s remorse? Plan to bring back NM board of education advances in Senate

SANTA FE — A proposal aimed at improving stability in New Mexico’s public education system by bringing back a statewide board of education — and getting rid of a governor-appointed education boss — is advancing in the state Senate.

The proposed constitutional amendment that would require voter approval in November 2024 passed the Senate Education Committee on a 6-2 vote on Friday to inch closer to a full Senate vote.

It comes amid recent turnover at the Public Education Department, which has had three different cabinet secretaries over the past four-plus years.

Most recently, former PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus resigned last month after less than two years on the job.

Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 1, said New Mexico had only three state education superintendents over 40-plus years before adopting its current system after voter approval of a 2003 change to the state Constitution.

He and other backers of the proposed overhaul said the current system leads to lurching policy changes whenever a new governor takes office, making it difficult for students and teachers alike.

“You can’t get there unless you have stability,” Neville said, referring to improved academic proficiency.

But several education advocates urged senators Friday to proceed cautiously on the proposal to overhaul the state’s education governance system.

Amanda Aragon, executive director of New Mexico KidsCAN, an advocacy group, said moving back to a state board of education would not eliminate politics from school policy.

“Our primary concern is this would make education more political, not less,” Aragon said.

Under the proposal, the board of education would consist of 15 members, five of whom would be appointed by the governor. The rest would be elected to six-year terms that would be staggered.

Board members would then select a state education superintendent, and the board and superintendent would work together to set a statewide education curriculum, standardized testing and other guidelines.

Since elections for the first board members would not take place until 2026, Neville said the plan would give state lawmakers and education officials ample time to prepare for the shift.

But some legislators indicated they’re not ready to give up on the current system yet.

“I’m not ready to change it at this point, but I’m willing to take a look at it and consider it” in the future, said Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque.

The proposal now advances to the Senate Finance Committee, though Neville indicated it could end up bypassing that panel and head directly to the Senate floor.