Attorney General sues Albuquerque dog trainer alleging animal abuse

The Attorney General’s Office is going after an Albuquerque dog trainer who allegedly starved, abused and withheld several dogs belonging to customers who had paid her thousands of dollars to train them.

AG Raúl Torrez filed a civil complaint against Lisa Berry, owner of Duke City Dog Academy, based on violations of the Unfair Practices Act, such as allegedly misleading clients into paying her to train their dogs and failing to do so.

The suit seeks for Berry to surrender any dogs still in her care, to refrain from “any business related to pets in any way,” to pay up to $5,000 in civil penalties and other damages.

Berry, who has a history of animal-related violations dating back to 2018, could not be reached for comment Friday.

On Thursday, she was charged with 107 misdemeanors or petty misdemeanors, according to court records. There were dozens of charges each for cruelty to animals, having no food and water available, lack of environmental enrichment, lack of cleanliness and others related to her kennels.

A criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court alleges that Berry had 35 dogs on her property that were malnourished, lacked food, water and shade, and that the backyard was full of feces and had a strong odor of urine.

The Attorney General’s Office complaint delved into Berry’s treatment.

Berry, 42, allegedly kept a client’s dog for six months instead of the contracted 10 weeks. The dog was malnourished, was losing its fur and was in poor health when it was returned, according to a civil complaint filed in District Court in 2019.

Berry allegedly charged clients between $2,500 to $8,000 to train their dogs and kept them for a period of four to 10 weeks, according to a civil complaint filed in District Court.

Berry housed the dogs either at Luv N’ Care Boarding and Grooming located at 500 Wisconsin NE, or at her house, the complaint states.

Clients stated Berry avoided providing an address for her business, instead meeting at their homes or in public places. Meanwhile, according to the complaint, Berry’s neighbors reported animal neglect at her house several times.

Neighbors told investigators that Berry, who allegedly housed 15 dogs at one point, kept the dogs inside stacked crates inside her house. The complaint alleges that neighbors also said they saw dogs fighting each other over feces in her backyard.

Clients said they requested photo and video updates of their dog’s training, but the requests would go unanswered for days “if they were answered at all,” according to the complaint. Few clients ever received photos in return and, when they did, they were close-up photos of the dog’s face, never the whole body.

The complaint alleges that Berry would often delay returning clients’ dogs, saying she was sick or had to leave town. She also allegedly charged extra money for food when she extended the dates.

When they did get their dogs back, clients said they noticed aggressive behavior, neck wounds and signs of starvation, according to the complaint. When some clients took their dog to a veterinarian, they were told the animal had contracted intestinal parasites under Berry’s care.

The complaint states that Berry’s former employees, who worked out of Luv N’ Care, said the dogs were kept in crates all day, except to relieve themselves. Employees also reported “deplorable” and “unsanitary” living conditions, according to the complaint, saying the feeding and cleaning of the dogs was often skipped when no one showed up to do so.

Sue Davis, a former Duke City Dog Academy client, said she paid close to $5,000 to have her dog trained by Berry, who told her it would take six weeks. Instead, Davis said, Berry kept the dog for four months.

Davis said that, when Berry returned the dog, she could feel its bones just by touching it. She said she didn’t notice because of the fur, but her dog was a lot skinnier than before.

The dog seemed fine at first, she said, but, in the days after being back home, she noticed a difference in its behavior toward other dogs in the house, and unusual behavior with food and water. A trip to the vet revealed the dog had contracted giardia, an intestinal parasite commonly found in feces, she said.

As for the dog, Davis said she needed to find it a new home due to the change in behavior.

“My main fear is that she moves somewhere else and just starts all over again … because she was able to do it once,” she said about her experience with Berry.