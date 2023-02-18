 Lujan Grisham hires new general services leader - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham hires new general services leader

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Robert Doucette Jr.

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham added to her Cabinet on Friday with the appointment of Robert Doucette Jr. to lead the General Services Department, the agency that oversees state purchasing, buildings and vehicles.

Doucette, a longtime state and county administrator, will succeed John Garcia, who stepped down this month after more than a year on the job.

The addition comes as Lujan Grisham sees an unusual amount of turnover during a legislative session. Three Cabinet secretaries have announced plans to leave since the session started.

Doucette has been serving as the director of the Workers Compensation Administration. He’s also spent time as deputy state insurance superintendent and deputy Sandoval County manager.

“The General Services Department is the backbone of state government and Robert Doucette has the proven skills to lead with competence and integrity,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement. “Robert is a consistent, strategic leader with 20 years of experience in effectively managing local and state governments.”

Doucette’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate, but he can begin work right away.

“From a young age,” he said, “my parents instilled in me that public service that helps address the needs in our communities is an upstanding profession.”

Cabinet secretaries typically make about $169,600 a year, though the salary varies for some departments.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lujan Grisham hires new general services leader

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
See how New Mexico got 'Naked and Afraid' with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Season 15 features an Albuquerque contestant, ... Season 15 features an Albuquerque contestant, NM filming locale in two episodes
2
Animal Welfare no-fee adoption event runs through Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
There's still time to find unconditional ... There's still time to find unconditional love. Albuquerque Animal Welfare's 'I Promise My Forever Love' pet adoption promotion that kicked off Valentine's Day continues ...
3
Photos: Athletes compete in the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships
ABQnews Seeker
4
Lujan Grisham hires new general services leader
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Doucette Jr. will lead the ... Robert Doucette Jr. will lead the agency that oversees state purchasing, buildings and vehicles
5
New Mexico lawmakers push forward with proposed 14-day wait ...
ABQnews Seeker
Partisan debate focuses on whether 14-day ... Partisan debate focuses on whether 14-day wait would help prevent suicides
6
Technology partnership takes newest virtual medicine rural
ABQnews Seeker
Safety net health clinics in rural ... Safety net health clinics in rural communities near the Navajo Nation and managed by Presbyterian Me ...
7
A case of buyer's remorse? Plan to bring back ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal aimed at improving stability ... A proposal aimed at improving stability in New Mexico's public education system by bringing back a statewide board of education — and getting rid ...
8
Trump ally John Eastman is one of America’s most ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 62-year-old law professor and attorney ... The 62-year-old law professor and attorney for former President Donald Trump rocketed to national notoriety immediately after the deadly riot, but it wasn't until ...
9
Trump lawyer John Eastman and his wife have ties ...
ABQnews Seeker
John Eastman's wife, Elizabeth C'de Baca ... John Eastman's wife, Elizabeth C'de Baca Eastman, detailed her family history as well as her relatives' notable accomplishments and why she thinks "of no ...