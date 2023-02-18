 Animal Welfare no-fee adoption event runs through Sunday - Albuquerque Journal

Animal Welfare no-fee adoption event runs through Sunday

By Journal Staff Report

Courtesy of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department

There’s still time to find unconditional love.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s “I Promise My Forever Love” pet adoption promotion that kicked off Valentine’s Day continues through Sunday, Feb. 19.

The adoption fee is being waived for all pets. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, all vaccinations required by law, and a microchip. The department is also offering one day of free basic dog training with every adoption. Boofy’s Best for Pets is also offering a free adoption bundle valued at $50-$70.

Go to cabq.gov/pets to see the pets available for adoption and for shelter location information.

 

