Lobos cruise at San Jose State in Jaelen House’s return to action

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Their point guard is back. And so are the Lobos.

With senior Jaelen House back in the starting lineup on Friday night after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, the New Mexico Lobos played again with high-level energy and dominated on both sides of the court in a 96-68 road win over the San Jose State Spartans to end a four-game losing streak and and reach 20 wins for the first time since the 2014 season — the last time the program played in an NCAA Tournament.

“I think everybody was back in their roles that they’re used to playing,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said after the win, referring to having their starting point guard back in the starting lineup. “… We were so much more in sync. And with Jaelen back, obviously, he’s an energizer bunny. Five steals is terrific.

“But I thought, regardless of Jaelen being back, we were so dialed in to go get a team win. And we’re gonna go do it on the defensive side of it.”

The win for the Lobos (20-7 overall) pulls them even with the 16-11 Spartans at 7-7 in Mountain West Conference play, but with the season sweep UNM would hold the tie breaker for Mountain West tournament seeding implications. The two are currently tied at No. 5 in the standings.

Morris Udeze finished with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 9-of-12 at the free throw to go along with 12 rebounds for his league-best 11th double-double of the season. Jamal Mashburn, Jr., finished with 27 points for the Lobos, who shot 60.7% (34-56) in the game while holding San Jose State to just 31.4% (22-of-70) shooting.

For Udeze, it was the second time this season he broke 30 points in a game and did so on Friday while largely being defended by 7-foot shot blocker Ibrahima Diallo.

“He was terrific down low,” Pitino said of Udeze. “He made his free throws and our guys found him you know like we we’ve been really harping on we got to find him. He’s one of the best big guys in the league. But he was very very poised at the basket because Diablo is huge and Mo did a great job of making some really good moves.”

But it was House who stole the show.

While he had some rust to shake off shooting — he was 3-of-10 from the field and scored 7 points — his game-changing speed and quickness set the tone on offense, and his disruptive defense bothered the Spartans throughout.

House had five assists, two turnovers, one block and five steals in the game.

“He definitely makes a huge difference,” said Mashburn of House’s return to the lineup. “I mean, he opens up so much stuff for me, because teams got to key in on him as well as far as backcourt matchups. So, he opens up so much stuff for our team, and he’s such a great defensive player that it gives us energy to fight on the defensive end, but we all needed to get better on that end. All of us.”

While the Lobos stretched their lead out to as many as 30 points late, the game seemed to be decided in the first half.

Udeze, who scored the final seven points of the first half for UNM, led all scorers in the opening half with 17 points and Mashburn was close behind with 15 as the Lobos shot a blistering 62.1% (18-of-29) in the opening 20 minutes. UNM led SJSU 50-31 at the break.

Udeze and Mashburn became the first Lobos to each score 25 points in the same game since Vance Jackson (25) and Jaquan Lyle (25) did so on Jan. 1, 2020, also in San Jose.

While Friday marked UNM’s first win in San Jose since 2018, it was the second blowout win this season over the Spartans (16-11, 7-7 MW), including a 20-point in in the Pit on Jan. 17.

“I don’t know if it’s a bad matchup or what, but you have to credit New Mexico. They were the aggressor, and the aggressor wins,” San Jose State coach Tim Miles said. “Their offense played harder than our defense. Their defense played harder than our offense. And they just did it repeatedly. They got us on our heels on O and we couldn’t sustain any kind of defensive pressure. They just bulldozed us.”

San Jose State had three players score in double figures, led by Omari Moore’s 18 in front of an announced Provident Credit Union Event Center turnout of 2,917.

NOTES: The 50 first-half points scored by UNM tied a season high (also scoring 50 in wins vs. Northern Colorado on Nov. 27 and UT-San Antonio on Dec. 10). …

UNM’s 60.7% shooting was the best in a game for the program since shooting 64.1% against Houston Baptist on Dec. 22, 2019.

BOX SCORE: New Mexico 96, San Jose St. 68

UP NEXT: New Mexico at Boise State, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM

EMPTYING THE NOTEBOOK: For more notes, stats, analysis and other odds & ends from Friday night’s Lobo basketball win at San Jose State, read the Emptying the Notebook column.