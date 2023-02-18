Top of Mind: What do you think caused the collapse of the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program, and what do you think the university should do moving forward?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

How much of an increase have you seen in your monthly natural gas bill?

“Largest gas bill ever. Being old, retired, homebound and on a tight budget, I turn the thermostat way down; I’m wearing warm-layered clothing during the day and I put extra blankets on my bed at night. My mantra: This too shall pass.”

— Kenneth Cooper, Albuquerque

“As someone on a fixed income, having one’s gas bill — or any bill — go up 500% is devastating. Heat is one thing you need to just survive in the winter. There is only so much you can do to reduce usage.”

— Roger Elkins, Las Cruces

“My gas bill increased a little over 100% since the Biden administration took office. All I have been using gas for is the water heater and furnace. In the summer months, my bill was around $12. That jumped to $35. Last bill was $199.97. Prior 21 years’ bills never was above $90.”

— Luke Liesner, Alamogordo

“My monthly natural gas bill increased 71% in January compared to the December bill. I understand there are circumstances causing the increase; however, some of this may be contributed to price-gouging by the gas company.”

— Denise Gauthier, Rio Rancho

“Our gas bill has tripled at the least. We heat our house to about 64 degrees and have had a $300 bill two months running. This is outrageous.”

— Linda Daugherty, Albuquerque

“Out here in the Torrance County area, our gas bill has increased by 120%, but it seems like it’s more with the bills coming in. They claimed it was because of helping California out, which I find to be ridiculous.”

— Jennifer Collins, Edgewood

“While our bill doubled between last month and this month — $160 to $321 — I’m more concerned with what is happening to my father-in-law’s bill for his mobile home in Chama. His budget bill was $77/month in 2020. Then $130 in 2021. Now $180 for 2022. (That’s) 250% over two years.”

— Kelly Branchal, Rio Rancho

“December was a different rate from January, but, compared to December/January last winter, my residential is almost double and commercial more than double. N.M. Gas may say gas only went up about 50%, but, after they tag on their charges, it’s much higher.”

— Robert Trapp, Española

“My gas bill has doubled. We have a disabled son and must keep the house at 69, with long underwear and sweats. With the push for hydrogen, which must be extracted from natural gas, prices will only go higher.”

— David Robbins, Albuquerque

“I am on propane in the East Mountains. Our propane costs have stayed at $2.85 per gallon since December. However, I am absolutely shocked at how much propane I seem to be using. I have paid over $2,000 for propane since November. That is over $600/month.”

— Joe Stehling, Tijeras

“So much for market-driven pricing. Now, some will have to choose between heat and food or medication. Commodities should be nationalized to promote stability. Stop big business from making profits on the backs of consumers.”

— Ronald Perino, Albuquerque

“Natural gas bills have increased because politicians at both the federal and state level have demonized its usage. There is so much available natural gas in New Mexico that it would be essentially free for us to use if Biden and Lujan Grisham would get out of the way.”

— Van Eldredge, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think caused the collapse of the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program, and what do you think the university should do moving forward?

