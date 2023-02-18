Surprise! University of New Mexico baseball gets upset win in 2023 opener

SURPRISE, Arizona — Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined for 13 strikeouts on Friday at Surprise Stadium, propelling the New Mexico baseball team to a stunning 7-2 upset of No. 23 Oregon State on opening day at the Sanderson Ford Classic.

Egloff earned the win, allowing just one run in his five innings before McBroom tossed the final four frames to claim the save. Said UNM coach Tod Brown, “They were both outstanding today.”

The Lobos (1-0) racked up 14 hits, had runners on base in every inning, and took advantage of an uncharacteristic three errors by the Beavers (0-1). In his Lobo debut, Dylan Ditzenberger went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Fellow newcomers Reed Spenrath, Jake Holland, and Deylan Pigford each also had hits, while Jeffrey David delivered a two-run single in the top of the fourth.

The two teams were playing a rematch of last year’s season opener in the same spot, where OSU romped, 21-1.

The Lobos are back in action on Saturday, with a 5 p.m. first pitch against UC Santa Barbara at Surprise Stadium.

Box score: New Mexico 7, No. 23 Oregon State 2