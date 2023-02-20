Beary scary situation- top results of this week’s Journal Captions Contest

The Journal’s weekly Captions Contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“I think I hurt his feelings when I criticized his bowl of porridge, big chair and hard bed. Hopefully, if I apologize, he’ll calm down.”

LINDA SOLOMON, Albuquerque

“I know the spy balloon is up there, Agent Starling, and I think it has honey on it.”

LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

“I guess this is why the signs said to stay on the path.”

CHUCK MCCORMACK, Albuquerque

The bear hopes Gretel will be as tasty as Hansel was.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

“Beary funny. That dating app said you were tall, dark and handsome.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“You make a lot of money on those Charmin commercials. You can afford to take me to some place nicer.”

ROSE M. MEDINA, Albuquerque

“Please stop trying to sweet talk me, and don’t call me ‘honey.'”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“I followed my GPS. It said bear right, not literally bear to the right.”

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“No. You can’t have my Gucci designer bag.”

JO GABALDON, Albuquerque

Finding neither the maple syrup spigot nor the wasps’ nest, Bruno ponders lunchtime options, not realizing one was just around the corner.

GRANT HARVEY, Albuquerque

“Someone stole from my snack tree. Goldilocks!”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

Smokey always likes to look up and say a little prayer before his next meal.

MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

“You hug a tree your way, I’ll hug a tree my way, thank you.”

GREG E. NICHOLAS, Santa Fe

“My very tasty husband climbed up the tree.”

JOSEPH MONDA, Rio Rancho

“When I see my shadow, it’s time to go a fishin.'”

OR …