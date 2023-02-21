Speak Up!: $10 million of OT to clear warrant backlog?

Every week, Journal readers are invited to Speak Up! in 50 words or less on whatever is on their minds, using only their initials. The rules are to keep it clean and not to identify anyone you criticize.

A circus. ABQ wants $10 million for overtime to clear a backlog of FELONY WARRANTS. Wanted people didn’t post bond and will not post on the warrant, all for $10 million overtime. The approving legislators will claim they made ABQ safer and want reelect(ion). And catch and release starts over. MB

To allow parolees TO VOTE is wrong and will open doors to corruption. A parolee is still “serving time” for a crime. His/her physical “housing” is the only thing different. To allow “those in power” to “dangle” parole in front of the inmate in exchange for their vote is corruption. SL

Perhaps the most basic rule of human behavior is the right to resist force and the right to resist lethal force with lethal force. This implies the means to do so. The ANTI-GUN PEOPLE don’t accept this, but it is basic to civilization. JRM

Hey, governor — instead of a $750 credit to individuals, maybe $500, with the rest going to raise school SUBSTITUTES’ PAY? Then maybe we wouldn’t have classrooms with no subs and office staff running the classroom for the day. $10.95 an hour (at Albuquerque Public Schools)? Come on. (That’s) 29% below national average. JP

N.M. voters handed full control of state government to DEMOCRATS. Now we have a laboratory with which to judge the effectiveness of Democrat policies and programs. Where will we be in two years? Can they improve our standing on all those good/bad lists? We’ll see. With power comes responsibility. AB

Re: The Journal’s Feb. 12 Congressional Notebook comments attributed to Rep. (Melanie) Stansbury. I, one of her constituents, do not think it is a waste of STANSBURY’S TIME to investigate censoring of free speech and media suppression of information about potentially compromised elected officials. Perhaps she is on the wrong committee. KH

Fifty-two years without drugs, but every day I am with addicts who have been told ALBUQUERQUE CONTRACTORS will give countless paraphernalia for dangerous drug use free of charge just a short walk from their new campground. RDP

I recently observed a city of Albuquerque work crew BLOWING LEAVES off a landscaped median and into the street and passing traffic. Does that mean I’m allowed to also blow my fallen leaves into the street this year? DM

Why did four BLACKHAWK HELICOPTERS swoop in very low over Eisenhower Middle School during school arrival time and continue over far Northeast Heights? Aviation rules prohibit such flying. Such training belongs elsewhere. SM

Dear DRIVERS OF NEW MEXICO: I am a N.M. native and have lived in many states. Congratulations, you are the worst drivers in the country. It is little wonder so many of us die on our roads. You, yes, I’m talking to you. Stop reading this on your phone. AK

Is this cost-effective? I called my local DOMINO’S RESTAURANT to order a pizza and got routed to a call center in the Philippines. She told me where she was when I asked. Ridiculous to call a restaurant two blocks from home and a call center in the Philippines handles my order. DM

I would like an itemized accounting of where all the MARIJUANA SALES profits are going. Elders should not still be paying income tax on their pensions. I’m a widow, 63 years old, retired and owe $1,900 on my state income tax. Shameful. DLA