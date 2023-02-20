 ABQ tackling the high cost of vet care - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ tackling the high cost of vet care

By Dr. Nicole Vigil Head Veterinarian, Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department

As open-admissions municipal shelters, Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department (AWD) is experiencing an increase in intake numbers and a climb in animal overpopulation. These combined challenges have resulted in a need for innovative changes, including a focus on efforts to provide spay/neuter services, especially for those that lack access or means to veterinary care.

In 2020, AWD launched the We Care Mobile Unit, a resource to connect Albuquerque residents to free preventive pet-care services. The van was purchased and supported by a generous grant from Dennis’ Friends, a local pet foundation. The city’s We Care Mobile Unit offers free to low-cost spay and neuter service vouchers, vaccinations, and microchipping for the cats and dogs of low- to moderate-income Albuquerque residents. Through the van’s efforts, the city is addressing the critical need for accessible preventive pet care in our underserved communities. Bridging this gap in accessible veterinary services not only helps prevent illness, it helps prevent thousands of pets from unnecessarily entering the shelter system because the microchip function can quickly reunite them with their owners. The van empowers community members to provide care for their beloved pets despite financial constraints. But it isn’t the only innovation we’re proud of.

In 2021, AWD opened the city’s Preventative Pet Care clinic. The clinic offers low-cost veterinary services such as spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping to pet owners in Albuquerque with low to moderate income, thereby reducing pet overpopulation and contagious disease in our city. At AWD, we work to promote the human-animal bond by recognizing all Albuquerque’s citizens want to keep their pets healthy but do not always have the resources to do so.

AWD firmly believes in continuing to foster a relationship between the city shelter and the veterinary community. In addition to providing the Preventative Pet Care Clinic and We Care Mobile Unit, AWD partners with Albuquerque’s local veterinarians by providing spay/neuter vouchers. This partnership also encourages pet owners to build relationships with their local veterinary clinics for other medical services.

These important steps are just the start of many efforts AWD has planned to continue to best support our community pet owners and the health and well-being of their pets. Together we believe we can make a difference, reduce intake and shelter population, and have a happy home for every Albuquerque pet.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ tackling the high cost of vet care

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
APD investigating possible murder-suicide in Albuquerque's North Park Apartments
ABQnews Seeker
The deaths of a man and ... The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex on Sunday are now being investigated ...
2
ABQ tackling the high cost of vet care
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: We Care Mobile Unit connects ... OPINION: We Care Mobile Unit connects Albuquerque residents to free preventive pet-care services.
3
Photos: Athletes compete in the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships
ABQnews Seeker
4
Meet Brandy, the cat whose cameos steal the show ...
ABQnews Seeker
While Brandy may not actually say ... While Brandy may not actually say a whole lot, she has a knack for getting powerful people’s attention.
5
Presidents Day in Albuquerque: What's open and closed?
ABQnews Seeker
Presidents’ Day is Monday, Feb. 20. ... Presidents’ Day is Monday, Feb. 20. Here is the schedule for government offices and services.
6
Police investigating homicide at apartment complex on Carlisle
ABQnews Seeker
Police have detained more than one ... Police have detained more than one person in connection with a homicide discovered late Sunday night at an apartment complex on Carlisle between Indian ...
7
Reader mailbag: Grammer answers questions on the Lobos, tournament ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal staff writer Geoff Grammer answers ... Journal staff writer Geoff Grammer answers reader questions about the Lobos, the Mountain West Conference, the NCAA Tournament and more...
8
Pedro Lopez, manager No. 8 for Albuquerque Isotopes, is ...
ABQnews Seeker
Get to know new Albuquerque Isotopes ... Get to know new Albuquerque Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez, who has devoted his life to the game -- both as a player and coach.
9
'Who is responsible for keeping the lights on?' PRC ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state Public Regulation Commission has ... The state Public Regulation Commission has expressed significant concerns about the Local Choice Energy Act, including burdensome regulatory proceedings.