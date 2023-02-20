ABQ tackling the high cost of vet care

As open-admissions municipal shelters, Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department (AWD) is experiencing an increase in intake numbers and a climb in animal overpopulation. These combined challenges have resulted in a need for innovative changes, including a focus on efforts to provide spay/neuter services, especially for those that lack access or means to veterinary care.

In 2020, AWD launched the We Care Mobile Unit, a resource to connect Albuquerque residents to free preventive pet-care services. The van was purchased and supported by a generous grant from Dennis’ Friends, a local pet foundation. The city’s We Care Mobile Unit offers free to low-cost spay and neuter service vouchers, vaccinations, and microchipping for the cats and dogs of low- to moderate-income Albuquerque residents. Through the van’s efforts, the city is addressing the critical need for accessible preventive pet care in our underserved communities. Bridging this gap in accessible veterinary services not only helps prevent illness, it helps prevent thousands of pets from unnecessarily entering the shelter system because the microchip function can quickly reunite them with their owners. The van empowers community members to provide care for their beloved pets despite financial constraints. But it isn’t the only innovation we’re proud of.

In 2021, AWD opened the city’s Preventative Pet Care clinic. The clinic offers low-cost veterinary services such as spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping to pet owners in Albuquerque with low to moderate income, thereby reducing pet overpopulation and contagious disease in our city. At AWD, we work to promote the human-animal bond by recognizing all Albuquerque’s citizens want to keep their pets healthy but do not always have the resources to do so.

AWD firmly believes in continuing to foster a relationship between the city shelter and the veterinary community. In addition to providing the Preventative Pet Care Clinic and We Care Mobile Unit, AWD partners with Albuquerque’s local veterinarians by providing spay/neuter vouchers. This partnership also encourages pet owners to build relationships with their local veterinary clinics for other medical services.

These important steps are just the start of many efforts AWD has planned to continue to best support our community pet owners and the health and well-being of their pets. Together we believe we can make a difference, reduce intake and shelter population, and have a happy home for every Albuquerque pet.