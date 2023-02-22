Talk of the Town: Simple act of kindness allowed son to get to his destination safely

Thank you, ABQ Good Samaritan couple

I HAVE never lived in your lovely town. But I would consider it a town of wonderful residents from my experience.

On the weekend of the 20th of January, my best friend drove my 38-year-old profoundly disabled son and me from Phoenix to Omaha, Nebraska, to be with (my) sister while I underwent surgery. We got caught on Interstate 40 in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the snow. Standstill. I am slowly starting to worry as we sit and sit. With my son’s multiple issues, timing is vital when it comes to medications and care.

Suddenly, I hear a beep. The car next to me asks if we are going to Albuquerque. I nod. The Diné gentleman said to follow them, and we did. He drove slowly and safely on secondary roads and got us through in time for us to get to the motel and care for my son.

So a big shout out to the Diné couple in their 40s driving a small gray SUV, possibly a Kia. Your simple act of kindness, unknown to you, allowed us to get my son to his destination safely. I never got to thank you. But if you are an example of what Albuquerque is about, I am impressed.

Sharon Epley, Apache Junction, Ariz.

We need to listen more to others to save society

EVERY DAY the Albuquerque Journal publishes various articles on social ills — from murder, theft and organized crime to domestic violence and dangerous behaviors like speeding or drinking and driving. These are problems that have been increasing exponentially.

In the past people had a greater sense of responsibility to their extended family, the community and the nation. Now it’s “What goes around comes around.” And, because we humans are social beings, we’re very much affected by the behavior of others.

… What we are witnessing is social breakdown, and I’ve been aware of this and thinking about it for many years. I have listened to both sides and sought common ground. But many people have become so angry, or so in despair, or are so afraid they can’t or don’t want to listen. And yet our freedoms, and our system of government, depend on us being able to dialogue with others, to listen to differing opinions and to come up with better answers as a group.

I know, from quietly listening to others and making basic statements, that there are many quiet people who don’t get heard. I would like to invite them to speak up. This is not about power. This is not about public recognition. It’s what human beings started doing thousands of years ago, of finding how to live together and work together, to survive and make peace. …

Daisy Swadesh, Farmington