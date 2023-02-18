 Albuquerque police ID 3 homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police ID 3 homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate the scene where Diego Urban was fatally shot on February 8 in Northwest Albuquerque. Urban was one of three men killed within hours of each other. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

Authorities have released the names of three men killed in separate shootings on the same February day in Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the deaths of David Ramirez, 37, Patrick Gallegos, 55, and Diego Urban, 20, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.

There have been 12 homicides investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department this year, with an arrest made or charges filed in five of the cases, according to Journal records.

By this time last year, there had been 14 homicides investigated by APD.

All three men identified were killed on Feb. 8.

Police were first called sometime before 10:30 a.m. to reports of a body outside the Cinnamon Tree apartment complex on Central near Louisiana. Officers found Ramirez’s body somewhere in the complex.

Then, just after noon, officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Carlton NW, near Menaul and Second, for reports of a person dead. Police found Gallegos dead at the home and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

In the last case, sometime before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the Love’s truck stop near Sixth and Interstate 40. Officers found Urban shot to death in the area of the truck stop.

An obituary for only one of the men, Gallegos, could be found online. The obituary described Gallegos as a man who loved fishing with his uncles and collecting coins. He was also a handyman who could “repair just about everything” and worked as a glazier for more than three decades.

“He will be remembered for his generous heart, being a loving son and a best friend to his family and friends,” according to the obituary.

