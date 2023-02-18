 Man critically injured after being struck by driver at Menaul and I-25 - Albuquerque Journal

Man critically injured after being struck by driver at Menaul and I-25

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate the scene where a man was critically injured after being struck by a driver Saturday afternoon on Meanul near Interstate 25. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a driver Saturday afternoon underneath the Interstate 25 overpass at Menaul.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the man walked off the sidewalk and into traffic before being struck. She said he was not in a crosswalk and the driver was interviewed by an officer.

“At this time, it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors in the crash,” Atkins said. “It appears pedestrian error was a contributing factor for the crash. This investigation is on-going.”

She said officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the crash at Menaul and Pan American Freeway NE. Atkins said the man was on the sidewalk but then walked “into the path” of a Honda Accord headed east on Menaul.

She said the driver struck the man causing “significant injuries” and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Atkins said the man who was struck has not been identified.

