Rude Boy Cookies? Try Rude Girl Goodies!

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Ali Jubelirer, the owner of Dynamic Jack, with the owners of La Tiendita de Motita. A launch party was held Feb. 7 at the dispensary for new edibles brand Rude Girl Goodies, an offshoot of Rude Boy Cookies. The edible cookies, which come in chocolate chip and sugar cookie flavors and are created by Dynamic Jack, are being sold at more than a dozen Albuquerque dispensaries. (Juan Guillen/Univision)

You may have heard of Rude Boy Cookies, the locally-owned dessert shop with two locations in Albuquerque.

The cookies are delectable, a perfect balance of cookie dough and add-ins such as chocolate chips, nuts, or sprinkles. Rude Boy’s cookie recipes have helped the company gain a cult following.

But now, those same cookie recipes are getting a good dose of cannabis.

Let me introduce you to Rude Girl Goodies, a line of cannabis-infused cookie dough that pulls from the cookie recipes of Rude Boy’s Mike Silva with a dash of fun added to it.

The edibles brand officially launched in early February. The products, which right now include chocolate chip and sugar cookie flavored cookie dough, are packaged with 10 pieces for baking — all at 10 milligrams a piece.

But why in cookie dough form and not just baked?

“As a woman, as a mom, I like the flexibility of getting this and deciding to bake it when I feel like it,” said Ali Jubelirer, the founder of Dynamic Jack Cannabis Co., which is the local cannabis company behind Rude Girl Goodies. She added: “Nobody wants to eat a cookie that has been sitting around for two months, and I can’t leave an infused cookie sitting around for my kids.

“The frozen cookie dough gives me a little more flexibility.”

A package of cookie dough from Rude Girl Goodies. The company Dynamic Jack launched the brand in early February. (Courtesy of Dynamic Jack)

Before going into more detail on Rude Girl Goodies, it’s important to learn more about the people behind the company producing the edibles line.

Jubelirer serves as CEO of New Mexico-based Dynamic Jack and had previously worked as general counsel for cannabis companies in Chicago before making the move to the state during COVID.

She came as New Mexico announced adult-use cannabis sales were to become legalized and reached out to a friend in the state who introduced her to a few people, including Rude Boy’s Silva.

From there, Jubelirer hit the ground running and, by early 2022, had received licenses from the state’s Cannabis Control Division for the production, manufacturing and selling of cannabis.

While Dynamic Jack and Jubelirer do have a retail license, the company doesn’t operate any stores. Instead, the focus has been on growing cannabis and building up a line of cannabis products that are sold at dispensaries across the state.

Some of those products outside of Rude Girl Goodies — which Jubelirer hopes becomes the company’s premier brand — include Salt Missions moon rocks and Sandia Sunsets infused pre-rolled joint that fall under the Dynamic Jack brand.

Being that the company has its own farm for the growing of cannabis, the Rude Girl Goodies brand uses its own plant material in the infusion of the cookie dough edibles, she said. And though the company does have a manufacturing license, it does not have a kitchen — which means, for now, Dynamic Jack is outsourcing the creation of the edibles line to another local manufacturer.

But Jubelirer and Silva, a partner and owner in Dynamic Jack, take pride in the company and the new cookie dough brand being a women-led venture. Silva calls Rude Girl Goodies the “soulful cousin” of Rude Boy Cookies.

In fact, the Rude Girl Goodies logo features a woman dressed in a green polo with a checkered skirt holding a tray of desserts. More importantly, the lady on the logo has a Zia tattoo — signifying the company’s New Mexico roots.

Because the brand is women-led and women-themed, Jubelirer has made it a goal to meet as many women in the local cannabis industry as possible. A launch party for the brand was held at La Tiendita de Motita, a South Valley cannabis dispensary owned by a group of former teachers — all of whom are women.

That name may sound familiar to you because just last year I wrote a column about the group, with one of the former teachers, Jamie Munsey, being my former eighth-grade English teacher.

Jubelirer said she found out about the dispensary and the teachers through the column I wrote — a column that, once published, spawned additional press for the dispensary at a national and international level.

But let’s get back to Rude Girl Goodies. I asked Silva and Jubelirer what their hopes are with this brand. They both said they plan to expand with more cookie dough flavors in the coming months. But they have their eyes on a bigger prize.

“I hope that it’s a national brand. I hope that it gets picked up by dispensaries across the country,” Silva said. “I think it has the legs to be something much bigger than just here in New Mexico.”

Matthew Narvaiz covers the economy, health care and cannabis for the Journal. He can be reached at mnarvaiz@abqjournal.com or by phone at 505-823-3919.

