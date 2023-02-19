 The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority answers your questions about the future of our water supply - Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority answers your questions about the future of our water supply

By Megan Myscofski / Journal Staff Writer

People wade through the Rio Grande near the Alameda Bridge during a heat wave in summer 2021. The city county water authority has a water resources management strategy, known as Water 2120, to plan for the future. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — It’s well known that the Southwest is in a megadrought. A report from last year that ran in the journal Nature Climate Change said the region is in its driest 22-year period in 1,200 years. Meanwhile, Western states repeatedly fail to compromise on cutbacks to their use of Colorado River water, and a nearly 10-year lawsuit between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado on Rio Grande water usage is just now coming to a close.

So it came as no surprise to us that when we asked for reader questions, the first to come in was about water.

We received this question from reader Alix King via Facebook: “What is the city and state plan for a hotter, drier future where we will all be competing for less water?”

And while you could write a book — and there are some great ones out there — trying to answer this, we thought we’d start by talking to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. We sat down with Water Resources Division Manager Mark Kelly, who told us about what the utility company is doing to keep the water running for decades to come in the city and county.

What is the Water Authority’s plan for a hotter drier future where we will all be competing for less water?

“We have a water resources management strategy for the future — it’s called Water 2120. It looks ahead to the next 100 years and is our plan for how we’re going to ensure we can meet the demand of Albuquerque 100 years from now.

“Water 2120 utilizes the latest in climate modeling and predictions. It’s not a head-in-the-sand, everything’s going to be just like it was today (way of looking at it). It’s actually looking at where we are, and here’s where we need to go when it’s going to be hotter and drier.”

Water demand in Albuquerque has stayed pretty consistent and even gone down a bit over the past 30 years, even as the population goes up. Can you explain that?

“I’d say the real driver is our conservation program, which got started in the late ’90s. We started a conservation program to get our customers to voluntarily use less water, in terms of rebates for indoor savings devices, like toilets.

“Where we’re focusing these days is trying to get our customers to utilize less water outside, so trying to push our xeriscape program, where we can give rebates for the removal of turf grass and replace it with desert-friendly plants.”

I saw one of the elements listed in the plan for the next 100 years is a diverse supply portfolio. What does it mean to diversify the supply?

“Diversifying means having multiple supplies available. So right now, we have our surface water treatment plant. We have the surface water supply. We have groundwater supply from our wells. We have a reuse supply, where we take treated wastewater and water parks with it, and we also have two projects for storage in the future, where we are putting water into the aquifer to save for later, which we call aquifer storage and recovery.

Mark Kelly is the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Resource Division Manager. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

“When you look out 100 years, we do need a various supply portfolio because we’re not going to be able to get there just based on our surface water supplies.”

When we talked about what’s been working in the last few decades, you mentioned some of the rebates and programs available to customers. Can you tell me more about what’s available now to someone who might read this and be interested in taking advantage of that?

“They can look online and find out about our different rebates right now. We’re offering rebates for water efficient washing machines. We’re offering a xeriscape rebate, where we can give a rebate to folks of $2 for every square foot of turf. The most important thing about our rebate for xeriscaping is that we need to look at it — come out and measure it. We have rebates for irrigation efficiency improvements.

“We have multiple ways that customers can get rebates to encourage them to save water.”

