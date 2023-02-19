 Sports Speak Up! Readers react to Lobo men's Friday night win and bare knuckles fighting - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers react to Lobo men’s Friday night win and bare knuckles fighting

By ABQJournal News Staff

GOOD TO SEE our old Lobos team back. Still stunning to witness their getting run out of Clune Arena and the Pit by bottom-feeders Air Force and Wyoming, respectively, even without Jaelen House. Possibly Richard Pitino is over-practicing them and they are fatigued? This time of year, rest is key, especially with UNM’s short bench. Now for any Lobo fans headed to Boise for Wednesday’s UNM-Boise State game, should you want to get yourselves on TV — just purchase a cherry T-shirt and have the following imprinted on it: “UNM Baseball Team.”

— Lobo Town Resident

WATCHING THE Lobo-San Jose State game on TV, there were several camera views where you wouldn’t see a single person in the stands. 2,917 was the listed attendance, which may have been a generous count. Quite the contrast to the support at the Pit.

— Bob, UNM Area

BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING — AKA “Getting one’s face rearranged.”

— Old Schooler

