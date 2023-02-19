 College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico State falls to 0-2 - Albuquerque Journal

College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico State falls to 0-2

By ABQJournal News Staff

In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched six shutout innings and the University of New Mexico baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

The Lobos, who upset No. 18 Oregon State on Friday, made a three-run rally in the third inning stand up against the Gauchos (1-1). Lenny Junior Ashby’s bases-loaded single scored Dylan Ditzenberger and Chase Weissenborn to make it 2-0. Jeffrey David later scored on a wild pitch.

UCSB got a solo home run by Broc Mortensen in the seventh inning but could get no closer.

Lively allowed four hits and one walk, striking out seven to get the win. Terrell Hudson pitched the seventh for UNM, and Wil Bannister worked two innings for the save.

Ashby and Ditzenberger had two hits for UNM, which faces Oregon State at noon on Sunday.

NMSU: In Las Cruces, visiting Bellarmine defeated the Aggies 8-1 behind 13 strikeouts. NMSU batters struck out 29 times in dropping the first two games of the series.

Gunner Antillon had two hits including a solo homer for the Aggies, who host the Knights in Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

Home » From the newspaper » College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico State falls to 0-2

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico ...
Baseball
In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched ... In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched six shutout innings and the University of New Mexico baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 victory ...
2
Surprise! University of New Mexico baseball gets upset win ...
Baseball
Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined ... Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined for 13 strikeouts on Friday at Surprise Stadium, propelling the New Mexico baseball team to a stunning 7-2 ...
3
Not surprisingly, Lobos will be tested in Surprise to ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team will begin the 2023 season Friday, diving into the shark-infested waters of the College Baseball Classic. In ...
4
College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico ...
Baseball
In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched ... In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched six shutout innings and the University of New Mexico baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 victory ...
5
Surprise! University of New Mexico baseball gets upset win ...
Baseball
Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined ... Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined for 13 strikeouts on Friday at Surprise Stadium, propelling the New Mexico baseball team to a stunning 7-2 ...
6
Not surprisingly, Lobos will be tested in Surprise to ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team will begin the 2023 season Friday, diving into the shark-infested waters of the College Baseball Classic. In ...
7
Lobo baseball unfazed by prediction as last-place Mountain West ...
Baseball
Making bold predictions and calling out ... Making bold predictions and calling out naysayers are not on the UNM baseball team's preseason agenda. For the moment, flying under the radar suits ...