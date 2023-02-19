College baseball: New Mexico improves to 2-0, New Mexico State falls to 0-2

In Surprise, Arizona, Tristin Lively pitched six shutout innings and the University of New Mexico baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

The Lobos, who upset No. 18 Oregon State on Friday, made a three-run rally in the third inning stand up against the Gauchos (1-1). Lenny Junior Ashby’s bases-loaded single scored Dylan Ditzenberger and Chase Weissenborn to make it 2-0. Jeffrey David later scored on a wild pitch.

UCSB got a solo home run by Broc Mortensen in the seventh inning but could get no closer.

Lively allowed four hits and one walk, striking out seven to get the win. Terrell Hudson pitched the seventh for UNM, and Wil Bannister worked two innings for the save.

Ashby and Ditzenberger had two hits for UNM, which faces Oregon State at noon on Sunday.

NMSU: In Las Cruces, visiting Bellarmine defeated the Aggies 8-1 behind 13 strikeouts. NMSU batters struck out 29 times in dropping the first two games of the series.

Gunner Antillon had two hits including a solo homer for the Aggies, who host the Knights in Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.