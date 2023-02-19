 US Indoor Track and Field Championships: Los Alamos product Chase Ealey wins another national shot put title - Albuquerque Journal

US Indoor Track and Field Championships: Los Alamos product Chase Ealey wins another national shot put title

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

As introductions bellowed through Albuquerque Convention Center, it wasn’t too hard to figure out who the voice on the PA was describing.

A former world and American champion. A three-time NCAA All-American. The current American world record holder.

And the dead giveaway:

“…and a Los Alamos High School alum …”

“The minute I heard it, I got really excited and I could hear my family go off,” Chase Ealey said. “I feel like I’m doing my high school and my state proud.”

Ealey did just that on Saturday at the USATF Indoor Championships, picking up her third American indoor shot put title with a final throw of 19.87 meters. The Los Alamos native and former Hilltoppers multi-sport star was in control for the vast majority of the event with three throws over 19.50 while the rest of the field combined for only one.

“Once you win, it’s a little easier,” she said. “You kind of relax and you go like, ‘oh, I got it.’ Then you can kinda go into the next throw (with) no pressure, and I think some of the best throws happened because of that.”

Ealey admitted she thought her final throw was “the one” — that is, a toss further than 20.21 meters for the American record she shares with Michelle Carter. Despite falling short of her goal, she was upbeat after competing in her home state for the first time since 2020’s USATF Indoor Championships.

“I actually felt better being home and being with my family,” she said. “I could hear them and I think it honestly made me more comfortable.”

It was the final day of the three-day meet at the Convention Center. Still to take place at the same site in this jam-packed indoor season are the Mountain West Championships this coming Thursday-Saturday, and the NCAA Championships on March 10-11.

• Breathless and smiling, Anna Hall was asked Saturday to describe her last few days around the banked oval in Albuquerque.

“A normal weekend,” she laughed.

Well, for her and her only. Hall won the women’s 400 meter dash on Saturday with a time of 51.03 seconds, a personal best only days after she set a new American – and tantalizingly close to a world – record on Thursday in the pentathlon.

If that wasn’t enough, Saturday’s race in the outside lane makes her the only woman in meet history to win the pentathlon and a running event.

“I guess I’ve really struggled with always wondering (if I’m) working hard enough as a professional and constantly thinking like I could be doing more,” she said. “My coaches are like, ‘No, you’re doing everything you need to do.’ To have a weekend like this, (it) really just helps me believe in my training and myself a little more.”

• Sam Kendricks leapt to his feet off the mat and screamed, the picture of pure joy. He high-fived his competitors. He ran the length of the track and came to a stop, only to put his head in his hands and look out at the crowd.

In short: where’d that come from?

“I’ve got so much excitement for this sport,” he said, “and you don’t always get to spend it. A lot of times you’re trying to set a great example, but you need people to see the fire that you have for this sport. It busts out at the seams sometimes – it’s been pent up in me for quite some time.”

This was Kendricks, 30, after winning the iAmerican indoor pole vault title at 5.91 meters. A new father as of October and veteran on the professional circuit, he was honest about the circumstances that elicited such a passionate response.

His last attempt “was a Hail Mary,” he said. “Jacob Wooten had me from the get-go – no misses all the way to (5.86 meters), that is so hard to beat. He might have learned it from me, but I didn’t set that bar like that.”

• Aleia Hobbs was clear — this wasn’t really the plan.

“Entering the season? No,” she said. “I was just trying to have a healthy, good indoor season going into outdoors but I mean, everything was going good so …”

In the weekend’s penultimate event, Hobbs ran a blistering 6.94 to break Gail Devers and Marion Jones’ joint American record (6.95). The former LSU sprinter was as close as anybody has ever been to Irina Privalova’s 30-year-old world record of 6.92.

“I knew it was right there. I just had to execute the race and get it done,” Hobbs said.

Buried in the excitement around Hobbs was a buzz-kill of sorts. Men’s 60-meter dash favorite Noah Lyles was a true last-minute scratch after winning Saturday’s semifinals with a 6.56 in his first appearance in Albuquerque since the 2018 USATF Indoor Championships.

“Had to pull out of the Finals,” Lyles posted on Twitter only moments before the race was set to begin, “hip flexor was just too tight. Rather run another day than take a chance on injuring myself.”

Texas A&M-Commerce’s JT Smith went on to win the men’s 60-meter finals with a time of 6.53.

(USATF Championship Results)

