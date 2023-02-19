Santa Fe National Forest waives fees for President’s Day

The Santa Fe National Forest will waive its day-use recreation fees during the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

In a news release, the U.S. Forest Service said the agency “participates in fee-free days with other federal agencies to encourage Americans to recreation sites that are open in the winter.”

The Forest Service is also encouraging people to check the status of the areas online, www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/santafe/recreation, or contact the ranger district, to make sure that the sites they plan on visiting are open.

According to the release, there are three more fee-free days in 2023. Those are: National Get Outdoors Day, June 10; National Public Lands Day, Sept. 23; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.