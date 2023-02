Albuquerque police are investigating a death at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex as a possible homicide, police said Sunday.

Police were called to a complex at the 5300 block of Montgomery NE after a person was found deceased, said Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman.

The death was originally reported as a possible overdose but police said evidence led for the Homicide Unit to be called to the scene.

Police didn’t release additional details on Sunday.