 Warrant issued in fatal Downtown stabbing - Albuquerque Journal

Warrant issued in fatal Downtown stabbing

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A warrant has been issued for a man with a distinctive tattoo on his face in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Downtown Albuquerque bar earlier this year.

Andrew Joseph Maya, 31, was charged with an open count of murder in the death of Jason Fuentes, 31, who was stabbed to death outside of the Downtown Distillery in January.

The night started with several members of the Fuentes family cutting loose with games of pool at the bar, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. But several members of the Fuentes family said Maya and another man were glaring at the family on the street and later while waiting for drinks at the bar.

The complaint says two Fuentes cousins got into a fight with Maya, who has a tattoo resembling the Harley-Davidson logo on his cheek, and another man before the raucous group was pepper-sprayed by a Downtown Distillery employee.

Maya and Jason Fuentes reportedly went outside and continued to yell at each other which is when Fuentes was stabbed and Maya fled on a motorcycle, according to the complaint.

Maya allegedly dropped his wallet during the fight, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage viewed by police shows Fuentes leave the bar and punch a man who was with Maya. Maya is then seen grabbing something out of his pocket and striking Fuentes in his body before Maya fled, according to the complaint.

“Andrew can be seen pulling something from his right pocket as soon as he saw Jason exit,” a detective wrote in the complaint. “Jason did not have any weapons in his possession.”

