In mid-session development, Senate Democratic floor leader tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE — Senate Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest lawmaker to contract the virus during a legislative session that’s seen throngs of students, advocates and lobbyists return to the Roundhouse.

Wirth’s positive test, which was announced Sunday by the Senate Democratic caucus, comes as lawmakers are entering the pivotal second half of this year’s 60-day session.

While Wirth, a Santa Fe attorney, said he’s experiencing only mild symptoms, his absence for at least several days could impact the Senate’s day-to-day operations, as the majority floor leader typically sets the chamber’s voting agenda and manages the flow of legislation on the Senate floor.

Until Wirth returns, Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, will run the Senate’s floor sessions, a Senate Democratic spokesman said.

As for Wirth, he can continue participating remotely in Senate floor sessions and committee hearings — and casting votes — under revised Senate rules.

“Per medical guidance, I will be self-isolating for the next several days but intend to continue my work on behalf of my constituents and all New Mexicans via remote participation,” Wirth said. “I look forward to getting back to the Roundhouse soon.”

At least three senators have now tested positive for the virus during this year’s session that started Jan. 17, a list that includes Wirth and Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque.

Conducting legislative sessions during the pandemic has proven difficult, for both logistical and political reasons.

The decision to close the Capitol for sessions held in late 2020 and early 2021 prompted a court challenge and criticism from some Republican lawmakers. But a divided state Supreme Court in June 2020 upheld the decision to close the Roundhouse to everyone but legislators, staffers and media members.

The Capitol was reopened to the public during the summer of 2021 when COVID-19 infection rates dropped to a low level.

During last year’s session, however, visitors to the Roundhouse were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine status upon entering the building.

That requirement was lifted for this year’s session, and legislators did not renew expired rules requiring members to wear face masks on the House and Senate floors.