 In mid-session development, Senate Democratic floor leader tests positive for COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

In mid-session development, Senate Democratic floor leader tests positive for COVID-19

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, debates a bill making it illegal to carry a firearm into a polling location in this Feb. 15 file photo. Senate Democrats announced Sunday that Wirth has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for the next several days. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Senate Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest lawmaker to contract the virus during a legislative session that’s seen throngs of students, advocates and lobbyists return to the Roundhouse.

Wirth’s positive test, which was announced Sunday by the Senate Democratic caucus, comes as lawmakers are entering the pivotal second half of this year’s 60-day session.

While Wirth, a Santa Fe attorney, said he’s experiencing only mild symptoms, his absence for at least several days could impact the Senate’s day-to-day operations, as the majority floor leader typically sets the chamber’s voting agenda and manages the flow of legislation on the Senate floor.

Until Wirth returns, Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, will run the Senate’s floor sessions, a Senate Democratic spokesman said.

As for Wirth, he can continue participating remotely in Senate floor sessions and committee hearings — and casting votes — under revised Senate rules.

“Per medical guidance, I will be self-isolating for the next several days but intend to continue my work on behalf of my constituents and all New Mexicans via remote participation,” Wirth said. “I look forward to getting back to the Roundhouse soon.”

At least three senators have now tested positive for the virus during this year’s session that started Jan. 17, a list that includes Wirth and Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque.

Conducting legislative sessions during the pandemic has proven difficult, for both logistical and political reasons.

The decision to close the Capitol for sessions held in late 2020 and early 2021 prompted a court challenge and criticism from some Republican lawmakers. But a divided state Supreme Court in June 2020 upheld the decision to close the Roundhouse to everyone but legislators, staffers and media members.

The Capitol was reopened to the public during the summer of 2021 when COVID-19 infection rates dropped to a low level.

During last year’s session, however, visitors to the Roundhouse were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine status upon entering the building.

That requirement was lifted for this year’s session, and legislators did not renew expired rules requiring members to wear face masks on the House and Senate floors.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » In mid-session development, Senate Democratic floor leader tests positive for COVID-19

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
In mid-session development, Senate Democratic floor leader tests positive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth, ... Senate Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, will self-isolate for the next several days after testing positive for COVID-19. The development will mean ...
2
Heinrich calls for transparency, funding related to unidentified objects
ABQnews Seeker
As strange objects take to the ... As strange objects take to the skies above the United States, New Mexico’s senior senator is calling for more transparency and funding to try ...
3
Warrant issued in fatal Downtown stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
A warrant has been issued for ... A warrant has been issued for a man with a distinctive tattoo on his face in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Downtown ...
4
Police investigate possible homicide at apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a death ... Albuquerque police are investigating a death at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex as a possible homicide, police said Sunday. Police were called to a ...
5
Family from Ghana has heart set on helping New ...
ABQnews Seeker
February is national Heart Health Awareness ... February is national Heart Health Awareness Month as well as Black History Month and the Adjei-Poku family has got both covered.
6
New Mexico bill seeks school board transparency, training
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- School board ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- School board members across New Mexico would be required to disclose campaign contributions under a measure that cleared its first ...
7
Talk of the Town: Join a neighborhood group, fix ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: City should view neighborhood associations ... OPINION: City should view neighborhood associations as valuable sources of information and communication, not "pesky" entities.
8
Judicial leaders call for truly independent redistricting
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Pass HJR 1 and let ... OPINION: Pass HJR 1 and let voters decide how they prefer redistricting.
9
Parents beware, ChatGPT can be used to cheat
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Children must be educated, not ... OPINION: Children must be educated, not just "copied and pasted."