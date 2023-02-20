Surge in trials packs Bernalillo courthouse

District Judge Brett Loveless, presiding criminal court judge of the 2nd Judicial District Court, said he anticipates a temporary increase in jury trials. (Dean Hanson/Journal)

An estimated 1,000 prospective jurors jammed the hallways of the Bernalillo County Courthouse last week, marking a surge in criminal trials that one judge called a “temporary new normal” in court operations.

The flurry of activity follows a change in COVID-19 restrictions ordered last year by the New Mexico Supreme Court that restored scheduling deadlines in a majority of criminal cases, District Judge Brett Loveless said Friday.

The throngs were summoned for a total of eight jury trials that began last week, including a complex murder trial involving three co-defendants scheduled to continue this week.

A ninth jury trial scheduled last week was canceled.

That compares with two jury trials scheduled the week of Feb. 6-10. Only three jury trials were scheduled each week in late January and early February.

But how long the uptick in jury trials will continue remains to be seen, said Loveless, who oversees the 2nd Judicial District Court’s criminal division.

“I do think that there will be an uptick in trials,” Loveless said. “Whether it will be as substantial as nine a week, on average, remains to be seen. And if it is, I think it will be short-lived.”

Five jury trials are scheduled this week at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, including a continuation of the first-degree murder trial that began Feb. 13.

The following week, nine jury trials are scheduled to begin between Feb. 27 and March 3.

Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman said he welcomes an increase in jury trials.

“I’m actually excited by the fact that we are actually seeing more and more cases come to trial,” Bregman said Friday. “I’m fine with that.”

Bregman attributed the increase to both a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and an increase in criminal prosecutions in Bernalillo County.

“This is just the beginning of this kind of onslaught of cases that we will be prosecuting,” Bregman said. “We need to try cases. There’s plenty of them to keep everybody very busy over here.”

Bregman said he has hired 13 additional attorneys since he took office Jan. 1, bringing to 85 the number of prosecutors in the DA’s office. He said he plans to hire an additional 40 prosecutors this year.

“Our homicide prosecutors and major crimes (prosecutors) are just doing a tremendous job with limited resources,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state Supreme Court to suspend jury trials statewide for a total of five months in 2020 and 2021.

Stringent social distancing requirements also limited the number of jurors allowed to enter the courthouse at a time. The number of criminal jury trials statewide declined 46% in two years, from 551 in 2019 to 298 in 2021, resulting in a backlog of criminal cases.

The current spate of jury trials comes as a result of scheduling requirements reimposed in September by the state Supreme Court, Loveless said.

The 2nd Judicial District Court operates under the case management order issued by the New Mexico Supreme Court, which sets time limits for resolving criminal cases. Scheduling deadlines vary depending on the complexity of the criminal case.

The Supreme Court suspended the case management order during the pandemic, Loveless said. But the high court last year eased its COVID-19 restrictions and reimposed time limitations for about 95% of criminal cases, he said.

The new scheduling requirements took effect in September, requiring all but the most complex cases to be resolved in 270 days or less, he said.

With the clock ticking again, many of those criminal cases now are being scheduled for trial, Loveless said.

The courts have anticipated an uptick in criminal trials for months, he said.

“Everyone was on notice about that,” he said. “I know that at the public defender’s office and the District Attorney’s office and the courts, there were conversations about what it would look like.”

But Loveless said he expects jury trials to taper off as cases move through the system.

“In other words, we might see this for a couple of months, and then it might trail off,” he said.