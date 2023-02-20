 'Who is responsible for keeping the lights on?' PRC outlines concerns about Local Choice Energy Act - Albuquerque Journal

'Who is responsible for keeping the lights on?' PRC outlines concerns about Local Choice Energy Act

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The state Public Regulation Commission has expressed significant concerns about the Local Choice Energy Act, including burdensome regulatory proceedings that would be needed to accommodate newly formed local-government utilities, plus lack of clarity about PRC oversight if they are approved.

Public Power New Mexico — the grassroots coalition that’s promoting Senate Bill 165 — calls the initiative a “small but meaningful legal change” to let local governments and tribes procure renewable energy for their communities.

But the Act implies a significant break from the current regulatory framework, whereby Public Service Company of New Mexico and the state’s two other investor-owned utilities, or IOUs, control all generation, transmission and distribution in their respective service territories.

To accommodate the Act’s provisions, the PRC says it must conduct a lengthy rulemaking hearing to define how local choice energy utilities, or LCEs, would take control over generation in their communities away from the IOUs.

It would also require rate proceedings for every electric utility and cooperative in the state to determine rates for electric distribution, metering, billing, collection and customer services, since the IOUs would continue to manage those things in communities that form LCEs, according to the Legislative Finance Committee, which summarized the PRC’s concerns in its fiscal impact report on SB 165.

“(The) amount of time needed to expend on this process is immeasurable, as there are three investor-owned electric utilities and 19 electric cooperatives in the state,” the PRC said in the fiscal impact report.

The PRC projects an additional recurring cost of $400,000 per year to execute the requirements of the legislation.

As for the LCEs themselves, SB 165 calls for local governments that choose to form a utility to submit “implementation plans” to the PRC for approval that detail things like how the LCE will set rates for power-generation services, and their plans for procuring adequate resources to meet customer needs. In addition, LCEs must submit details about operational planning, such as annual budgets and rates for different customer classes — including specific rates for customers who own or lease rooftop solar systems — before beginning operations.

But beyond that, there is no authority for ongoing PRC oversight once LCE implementation plans are approved.
That could prove risky when LCEs contract with third-party power suppliers that need to be vetted to ensure they are able to deliver promised electricity, according to the PRC.

“In the event they do not, someone will need to be designated as the provider of last resort, and compensated accordingly,” the fiscal impact report said. “(The) PRC notes that should these utilities fail, it is unclear who is responsible for ‘keeping the lights on.’”

Separately, the Attorney General’s Office warns that, since SB 165 does not authorize “exit fees” that LCEs must pay IOUs to compensate them for loss of revenue from generation services — and for previous investments in generation facilities — rates for customers that remain with the IOUs “would almost certainly” increase.

Public Power campaign director Alysha Shaw said the PRC’s concerns are full of “factual errors and inaccuracies.”

Rate proceedings, for example, won’t be required for the state’s 19 cooperatives, Shaw said, because SB 165 does not force cooperatives to accommodate LCEs unless they choose to, something most co-ops are unlikely to do.

Exit fees, meanwhile, are excluded from the bill because the state’s Energy Transition Act has special provisions to allow IOUs to recoup “stranded,” or lost, investments in fossil fuel plants, such as the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station, when they are shut down to transition to renewable resources, Shaw said.

But she did not address losses on investments already made for renewable replacements, such as the nearly $1 billion PNM has budgeted to replace San Juan with four new solar facilities.

As for ongoing regulatory oversight, Shaw said local choice transfers that responsibility to local communities.

“In some ways, local choice is more regulated than our existing system, because our communities have more input and control throughout every aspect of the establishment and management of these entities,” Shaw said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 'Who is responsible for keeping the lights on?' PRC outlines concerns about Local Choice Energy Act

