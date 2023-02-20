 Prep basketball: Santa Fe’s ‘mystery point’ causes 5-5A controversy - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball: Santa Fe’s ‘mystery point’ causes 5-5A controversy

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The official countdown to Selection Sunday in high school basketball is on.

Sometime next Sunday, the brackets for the 10 state tournaments will be revealed. But in the meantime, Monday kicks off six incredibly busy days of district tournament action from one corner of New Mexico to the other.

In the metro area, that includes a pair of boys playoff games.

At 6 p.m. Monday at La Cueva, No. 2 Sandia faces No. 4 West Mesa for the top seed in the District 2-5A tournament.

At 7 p.m. Monday at West Mesa, Rio Grande and Los Lunas square off for the top seed in the 5-5A tournament.

These games are not to decide who wins the district; Sandia and West Mesa are technically co-champions in 2-5A, while the Ravens, Tigers and Santa Fe all share co-champions status in 5-5A.

The one team most upset about being in a playoff is Rio Grande, following an extremely controversial finish to the Ravens’ regular-season finale at Santa Fe on Friday night.

With Rio Grande’s Jonah Lopez at the free-throw line with 22 seconds remaining, he was about to attempt a shot that would have tied the game at 44. But it was then that the official scorekeeper made it known that a point had been missed somewhere along the line for Santa Fe. No one is quite certain when this point was scored. But it was ultimately determined that Santa Fe actually held a 45-43 lead instead of 44-43.

Both teams had Santa Fe with 44 points, the Journal confirmed. Two media entities on site Friday — the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper and the Sports Primo streaming service — also had the Demons with 44 points.

The crew calling the game deferred to the official book, despite the discrepancy.

Lopez made the second free throw after a delay, but Rio Grande trailed 45-44. Santa Fe eventually won the game 46-44.

This was certainly a factor in the Ravens being unable to win the regular-season 5-5A championship outright. And having three co-champions was a huge boost to Los Lunas, which has the best chance (by far) among the three to earn a first-round home game at state.

Had Rio Grande won Friday, Los Lunas would surely have been forced to travel in the first round.

Home » Sports » Prep basketball: Santa Fe’s ‘mystery point’ causes 5-5A controversy

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep basketball: Santa Fe’s ‘mystery point’ causes 5-5A controversy
Boys' Basketball
The official countdown to Selection Sunday ... The official countdown to Selection Sunday in high school basketball is on. Sometime next Sunday, the brackets for the 10 state tournaments will be ...
2
Boys prep basketball: West Mesa takes half-game lead in ...
Boys' Basketball
A playoff game in District 2-5A ... A playoff game in District 2-5A boys basketball seems imminent, thanks to the West Mesa Mustangs. No. 4-ranked West Mesa turned an 11-point, third-quarter ...
3
Prep basketball: Rio Grande boys handle Los Lunas, take ...
Boys' Basketball
When the dust settled Tuesday night, ... When the dust settled Tuesday night, only the Rio Grande Ravens were left with both hands on the steering wheel in District 5-5A boys ...
4
Prep basketball roundup: Sandia boys avenge loss to La ...
Boys' Basketball
The Sandia Matadors have been a ... The Sandia Matadors have been a second half team most of this season, and that proved true again on ...
5
Prep basketball roundup: It's a good Friday night to ...
Boys' Basketball
There was some disruption, and some ... There was some disruption, and some clarity, in two boys basketball districts on Friday night. The Jaguars from Valencia and the Jaguars from Capital ...
6
Boys prep basketball: Holland leads as Los Lunas wins ...
Boys' Basketball
Travis Julian had done the math. ... Travis Julian had done the math. The short-term math, sure, but far more pressing on his mind was a specific long-term calculation. 'I haven't ...
7
Prep basketball: Albuquerque Academy boys throw 'first punch' in ...
Boys' Basketball
Albuquerque Academy used a big third ... Albuquerque Academy used a big third quarter to pull away for a 72-60 boys basketball victory over Valley on the Vikings' home court on ...
8
Prep basketball: Volcano Vista seals deal this time, tops ...
Boys' Basketball
Volcano Vista made sure to close ... Volcano Vista made sure to close it out this time. Class 5A's top-ranked boys basketball team, with the wound of an unexpected second-half collapse ...
9
Sandia's road win has it atop District 2-5A
Boys' Basketball
SANDIA 63, WEST MESA 51 SANDIA ... SANDIA 63, WEST MESA 51 SANDIA (17-4, 4-1 in 2-5A): Andrew Hill 20, Dalen Moyer 15, Thomas Adams 5, ...