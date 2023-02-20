Prep basketball: Santa Fe’s ‘mystery point’ causes 5-5A controversy

The official countdown to Selection Sunday in high school basketball is on.

Sometime next Sunday, the brackets for the 10 state tournaments will be revealed. But in the meantime, Monday kicks off six incredibly busy days of district tournament action from one corner of New Mexico to the other.

In the metro area, that includes a pair of boys playoff games.

At 6 p.m. Monday at La Cueva, No. 2 Sandia faces No. 4 West Mesa for the top seed in the District 2-5A tournament.

At 7 p.m. Monday at West Mesa, Rio Grande and Los Lunas square off for the top seed in the 5-5A tournament.

These games are not to decide who wins the district; Sandia and West Mesa are technically co-champions in 2-5A, while the Ravens, Tigers and Santa Fe all share co-champions status in 5-5A.

The one team most upset about being in a playoff is Rio Grande, following an extremely controversial finish to the Ravens’ regular-season finale at Santa Fe on Friday night.

With Rio Grande’s Jonah Lopez at the free-throw line with 22 seconds remaining, he was about to attempt a shot that would have tied the game at 44. But it was then that the official scorekeeper made it known that a point had been missed somewhere along the line for Santa Fe. No one is quite certain when this point was scored. But it was ultimately determined that Santa Fe actually held a 45-43 lead instead of 44-43.

Both teams had Santa Fe with 44 points, the Journal confirmed. Two media entities on site Friday — the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper and the Sports Primo streaming service — also had the Demons with 44 points.

The crew calling the game deferred to the official book, despite the discrepancy.

Lopez made the second free throw after a delay, but Rio Grande trailed 45-44. Santa Fe eventually won the game 46-44.

This was certainly a factor in the Ravens being unable to win the regular-season 5-5A championship outright. And having three co-champions was a huge boost to Los Lunas, which has the best chance (by far) among the three to earn a first-round home game at state.

Had Rio Grande won Friday, Los Lunas would surely have been forced to travel in the first round.