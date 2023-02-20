N.M. United gets preseason win over El Paso

Cold and blustery as it was at First Financial Training Center on Sunday, New Mexico United managed to warm the hearts of several hundred diehard fans.

United made its first home appearance of 2023, hosting rival El Paso Locomotive FC for a preseason match. Other than warmer conditions, the home fans got just about everything they could have asked for in a 3-1 New Mexico win.

Santa Fe’s Alex Waggoner notched his first professional goal on a well-executed header, Daniel Bruce scored twice, and El Paso defender Yuma Monsalvez was sent off with a red card, giving the bundled-up crowd plenty to cheer about.

United improved to 2-0-2 in the preseason and, while the results don’t carry over to the regular season, coach Zach Prince and his players are encouraged by what they’ve seen.

“We’re starting to build an identity,” Prince said. “Our intention is to be better than last year and to raise the entertainment level for our fans. That means attacking football.”

El Paso landed the first punch Sunday when Emmanuel Sonupe scored on a counter attack in the fourth minute against a makeshift United lineup that included a few regulars along with several trialists and Waggoner, who signed an academy contract during the offseason.

Waggoner wasted little time making an impact, heading the ball home off a lengthy serve from Josh Suggs near the left sideline.

“I saw Suggsy with the ball on his left foot and I know he can curl it in from anywhere,” Waggoner said. “I started calling for it and the next thing I knew the ball was in the back of the net.”

Waggoner celebrated with a group of fans behind the facility’s north goal.

“It felt great,” he said. “The fans are really the biggest thing to me. I’m a soccer fan, and to see them out here in this weather, that’s awesome.”

Bruce, a longtime United fan favorite, banged home two first-half goals in the 33rd and 41st minutes. Both came after Yuma — who invariably plays the villain for NMU supporters — put himself in the middle of an onfield argument and pushed a United player in the face.

Yuma was escorted off to a chorus of boos and the Locos spent the rest of the match shorthanded.

Prince sent numerous substitutes into the match early in the second half with a light rain falling, but neither team was able to add another goal. Like Prince, NMU midfielder Justin Portillo offered positive reviews while keeping things in perspective.

“Preseason doesn’t mean much, but I like what I’m seeing,” Portillo said. “Through four games we’ve played pretty well.”

United will make three more preseason appearances, including Saturday against CSU Pueblo at First Financial Training Center at 3 p.m.. The regular season begins March 18 at Miami FC.