Police investigating homicide at apartment complex on Carlisle

Police have detained more than one person in connection with a homicide late Sunday night at an apartment complex on Carlisle between Indian School and Constitution.

Albuquerque Police officers in the University area were dispatched to to the apartments near Aspen and Carlisle at about 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a “disturbance,” Officer Chase Jewell wrote in an email.

“Officers arrived and located an individual who had succumbed to injuries prior to their arrival,” Jewell wrote. “Officers do have individuals detained in regards to this matter.”