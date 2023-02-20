APD investigating possible murder-suicide in Albuquerque’s North Park Apartments

The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex on Sunday are now being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Albuquerque Police officers were called to North Park Apartments located at 5327 Montgomery NE at around 2 p.m. about a possible drug overdose, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email.

Two people, identified by police as 18-year-old Isabella Bawley and 21-year-old William James, were found dead of gunshot wounds, according to Gallegos.

After the initial investigation, Gallegos said the incident “appears to be a domestic violence incident that resulted in a murder-suicide.” The investigation is still ongoing.