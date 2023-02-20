 APD investigating possible murder-suicide in Albuquerque's North Park Apartments - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating possible murder-suicide in Albuquerque’s North Park Apartments

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

APD conducts a homicide investigation at 5327 Montgomery NE on Sunday Feb. 19, 2023. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL

The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex on Sunday are now being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. 

Albuquerque Police officers were called to North Park Apartments located at 5327 Montgomery NE at around 2 p.m. about a possible drug overdose, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email. 

Two people, identified by police as 18-year-old Isabella Bawley and 21-year-old William James, were found dead of gunshot wounds, according to Gallegos. 

After the initial investigation, Gallegos said the incident “appears to be a domestic violence incident that resulted in a murder-suicide.” The investigation is still ongoing. 

