Grant aids camp for kids with disabilities

A $22,500 grant to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation will be used toward Camp Adventure, an adaptive summer camp for children ages 6 to 19 who are living with permanent disabilities and receiving care and services from Carrie Tingley Hospital.

The grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center is one of 57 grants totaling more than $1.12 million the organization made nationwide as part of its Quality of Life Grants Program.

Camp Adventure provides sports, art, music and games to campers under the supervision of qualified instructors and volunteers.

“We are honored to receive this grant and know that it will help to provide children across New Mexico who are living with disabilities the joy, excitement, and community that comes with attending a summer camp,” said Connie Chavez, Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation Executive Director.

The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,600 grants totaling over $37 million have been awarded.