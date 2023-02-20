 $100M in emergency wildfire aid for northern New Mexico signed into law - Albuquerque Journal

$100M in emergency wildfire aid for northern New Mexico signed into law

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

As shown in this file photo, a line of trees and a fence caught debris and likely saved Grace Vigil’s home from flooding that resulted from storm water rushing off slopes burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed emergency legislation Monday to deliver up to $100 million to northern New Mexico communities recovering from last year’s historic wildfire.

Surrounded by state and local officials at the Capitol, she approved the bill, allowing it to take effect immediately. It had an emergency clause and was adopted without a dissenting vote this session.

The money is intended to go toward the repair of roads, culverts and other public infrastructure damaged by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

George Trujillo, chairman of the Mora County Commission, said he and other local officials are eager to put the money to work, with the repair of roads an immediate priority.

Months after the fire was contained, he and others said, New Mexicans still face the reality of lost homes, animals and property.

“It breaks my heart when I see people struggling,” Trujillo said.

At his own property near Morphy Lake — where he once saw elk and deer — there is now nothing but a burn scar.

The legislation signed Monday will provide $100 million in no-interest loans to repair public works damaged by the Hermits Peak/ Calf Canyon Fire, which charred 534 square miles of forest, wilderness, homes and other private property.

The state is stepping in to provide immediate help, Lujan Grisham said, and will push the federal government for reimbursement.

“This is a $100 million message to New Mexicans that they come first, and we won’t let anyone — including the federal government — get in the way,” Lujan Grisham said.

She described the Federal Emergency Management Agency as understaffed and “broken.”

At least 180 homes, for example, were destroyed by the fire, she said, but few FEMA trailers are available as temporary housing.

Congress last year passed legislation to make almost $4 billion in relief available to fire victims. A FEMA spokeswoman recently said no funding has been distributed yet, but said the agency has set a March target date to open a claims office for those impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

Lujan Grisham, for her part, said federal money has been too slow to reach people and communities who need it.

The bill signed Monday is jointly sponsored by Sens. Pete Campos of Las Vegas and Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos and Reps. Ambrose Castellano of Las Vegas and Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde.

Parts of northern New Mexico, Campos said, will never be the same.

“This bill is the first step to regain all those things we’ve lost,” he said.

Under the legislation, Senate Bill 6, the $100 million in state loans would go to local governments awaiting federal assistance. The state would be repaid once the federal funding comes through.

The goal is get the cash to agencies needing it now, especially with the prospect of snow melt adding stress to the landscape.

 

