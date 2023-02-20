 Discounted rides for Mardi Gras revelers - Albuquerque Journal

Discounted rides for Mardi Gras revelers

By ABQJournal News Staff

Landlocked New Mexicans celebrating Mardi Gras can once again take advantage of the Take a Ride on Us campaign, which will offer 800 discounted Uber rides from Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 22 at 2 a.m.

Participants can redeem the Uber code BEADS23 to get the discount voucher. Each code is good for 2 rides per person, $10 off per ride. The credit can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats, and the discount doesn’t cover tip.

The program is being sponsored by Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers.

Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort, money generated by the state’s liquor excise taxes. Since 2017, more than 30,000 riders in Albuquerque have used the Take a Ride on Us program.

