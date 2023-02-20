 Governor's inaugural committee releases report showing more than $757,000 in contributions - Albuquerque Journal

Governor’s inaugural committee releases report showing more than $757,000 in contributions

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham applauds during her Jan. 1 inaugural ceremony at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, as her husband, Manny Cordova, looks on. The governor’s inaugural committee released fundraising and spending reports Monday for the New Year’s Day events. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — After winning reelection in November, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham got big contributions from labor unions, oil companies, Native American tribes and global beer titan Anheuser Busch for her inauguration ceremonies held on New Year’s Day.

In all, the governor’s inaugural committee reported Monday a total of more than $757,000 in contributions, while also reporting spending more than $592,000 on staffing, entertainment, food and alcohol associated with this year’s inaugural events.

The contributions included $25,000 from Avangrid, a Connecticut-based energy giant that has tried — unsuccessfully, so far — to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico and its two subsidiaries.

They also included about $89,000 in contributions from extractive industries groups and oil companies including Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips that actively drill in New Mexico, which recently became the nations second-highest oil producer — behind only Texas.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, launched her second term Jan. 1 after defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti in last year’s expensive and hard-hitting race for governor.

The governor held a free public inaugural ceremony at a downtown Santa Fe theater on New Year’s Day. It featured musical performances, dances and speeches by the governor and other public officials.

Lujan Grisham also held a reception at the Roundhouse later in the day, and capped off the day with an inaugural ball that cost $1,000 per person to attend and was closed to the media.

During her inaugural address, the governor touted her administration’s efforts to expand child care eligibility in New Mexico and provide tuition-free college for residents who meet certain qualifications.

“The work is not done, but we have made a good start, and I will not rest until this is a state where the conditions that create generational poverty are a dusty relic of the distant past,” Lujan Grisham said.

Meanwhile, as for the listed inaugural expenditures, the governor’s inaugural finance director Parker Fiske said a $20,713 reported payment to Lujan Grisham’s gubernatorial campaign was for the “rental” of an email list.

That list was then used to send out information about inaugural events to the governor’s supporters, Fiske said.

A similar payment made to the governor’s campaign committee in the run-up to the 2019 inauguration drew scrutiny, though the governor’s inaugural committee defended the practice at the time as common.

Overall, the inaugural reports released Tuesday — about seven weeks after inauguration day — also showed the governor’s fundraising and spending were down slightly from four years ago, when Lujan Grisham took in roughly $873,000 in donations for her inaugural celebrations and reported spending slightly more than $720,000.

State law does not require the disclosure of fundraising and spending reports for a governor’s inauguration, though it’s been a practice among recent governors to publicly provide the information.

For this year’s inauguration, Lujan Grisham’s inaugural committee voluntarily limited contributions to $25,000 per donor or business — up from an $11,000 maximum contribution four years ago.

As for any leftover inaugural contribution funds, Fiske said remaining money would be either donated to charity or used to pay off any outstanding invoices or expenses.

