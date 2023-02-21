 Bipartisan vote halts proposal for independent redistricting in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Bipartisan vote halts proposal for independent redistricting in New Mexico

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico lawmakers in 2021 adopted a congressional map that split Albuquerque into two districts and put Santa Fe in the same district as Roswell. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A proposal to establish an independent redistricting commission in New Mexico was soundly rejected Monday as Democrats and Republicans alike questioned the proposal.

The legislation, House Joint Resolution 1, would have asked voters to amend the state Constitution to empower the State Ethics Commission to appoint a panel that would determine legislative and congressional districts after each census.

But the proposal ran aground in the House Judiciary Committee, which voted 10-1 to table the measure. It cannot move forward this session unless members reconsider.

Debate didn’t fall along party lines, with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders voting against the resolution. Opponents said it went too far by delegating legislative power to an outside group.

“It’s our job,” Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, said. “We are the 112 people that are elected to represent the people in the state of New Mexico.”

Supporters of the amendment — including sponsors Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho — said the proposal was designed to result in fair maps and avoid the temptation for lawmakers to draw favorable districts for themselves.

Under the current system, an advisory panel recommends maps that lawmakers are free to change.

