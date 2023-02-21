 Alcohol tax hike encounters skepticism in House committee, as lawmakers prepare tax package - Albuquerque Journal

Alcohol tax hike encounters skepticism in House committee, as lawmakers prepare tax package

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Eve Paz pours beers for customers at a Santa Fe brewery in this September 2020 file photo. A bill that would implement a flat 25-cent-per-drink alcohol tax in New Mexico is generating debate at the Roundhouse during this year’s 60-day session. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A push to increase New Mexico’s alcohol tax rate in an attempt to reduce booze consumption was greeted with a shot of skepticism by members of a key House committee on Monday.

While members of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee did not vote on the bill as they prepare to cobble together a tax package in the final weeks of this year’s 60-day legislative session, several lawmakers expressed misgivings about the proposed flat 25-cents-a-drink tax.

“I have no love for alcohol,” said Rep. Mark Duncan, R-Kirtland, during Monday’s hearing. “But I have less love for taxes.”

Backers of the proposal, House Bill 230, have argued that increasing the state’s alcohol tax would reduce heavy drinking in New Mexico, which had the nation’s highest alcohol-related death rate at 103 fatalities for every 100,000 residents, as of 2021.

The proposed tax increase would also generate an extra $155 million in new revenue to support health, treatment and other programs.

“We see this as something that will help reduce violence in our state,” said Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, who referred specifically to domestic violence.

But critics of the bill questioned whether it would actually lead to a decrease in consumption, saying some regular drinkers would simply find other ways to acquire alcohol.

They also expressed concern about the proposed tax increase’s impact on New Mexico’s craft distillers and microbrewers, some of which have recently received economic development funds from the state.

The alcohol tax bill is one of several measures dealing with booze that have been proposed during this year’s session.

It would overhaul the state’s current system, as New Mexico now taxes alcohol by the liter or gallon, with the exact amount based on the quantity and type.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what tax provisions will end up in a package that advances out of the House committee in the coming weeks.

Bills dealing with lowering New Mexico’s gross receipts tax rate, expanding a child tax credit, changing the state’s personal income tax brackets and addressing tax “pyramiding” by exempting professional services from taxation are among the various proposals that have been filed at the Roundhouse.

A $9.4 billion budget plan that passed the House last week leaves about $1 billion available for tax changes, which could include an additional round of tax rebates, during this year’s session.

