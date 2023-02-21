Proposal aims to thwart catalytic converter theft in Albuquerque

As the owner of an automotive repair shop, Renee Grout has a front-row seat to the catalytic converter theft epidemic.

At least once a month, a customer arrives needing the costly repair work done after someone stole it right out from under them — a crime that takes just minutes to commit. She recalls once serving a Toyota Prius owner whose car required a $3,200 fix because thieves didn’t just take the catalytic converter but also severed essential hoses during the extraction.

“These are not the type of repairs I like to make for customers,” Grout said, noting that catalytic converter replacement bills can run the gamut depending on the vehicle and other factors, and that $3,200 is on the higher end but not the most expensive she’s heard about. “It makes me sad.”

As an Albuquerque city councilor, Grout is trying to curtail the thefts with a new proposal slated for vote during Wednesday’s meeting. Under her legislation, scrap metal processors — who buy the coveted car parts secondhand because they contain precious metals — would have to maintain detailed records about each person who sells them a used catalytic converter. It also requires that dealers allow police inside their shops to inspect secondhand converter inventory and related transaction documents.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to deter these thefts and the damage they cause and protect secondhand metal dealers from unknowingly participating in this crime,” Grout said.

The New Mexico Legislature is currently weighing a similar law at the state level. The legislation passed the Senate on a 34-0 vote earlier this month and has been sent to a House committee.

Catalytic converters — which help reduce harmful car emissions — are an increasingly popular target for thieves, as they contain valuable palladium, platinum and rhodium.

Albuquerque had 1,300 of them reported stolen in 2022, Councilor Grout said.

Insurance claims for stolen converters have soared around the country; the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a 1,215% increase in such claims between 2019 to 2022 — and, Grout noted, many people replace them without bothering to file an insurance claim to avoid rate increases.

Earlier this month, media reported on a particularly high-profile incident involving Oscar Mayer’s famed Wienermobile, which was struck while parked at a Las Vegas, Nevada, hotel.

Under Grout’s proposal, scrap metal dealers in Albuquerque who purchase a secondhand converter would have to get and keep the following information from the person selling it:

n A full-face photograph

n Name, address, and date of birth from a government-issued ID

n A thumbprint

n The year, make, model and VIN number of the car from which the catalytic converter came

n A copy of the car’s title or other documentation proving the seller owns the vehicle

Ordinance violations would be misdemeanors subject to a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail, and the legislation allows the city to also pursue penalties under the state’s “chop shop” law.

Grout said if it passes, she hopes to one day amend it to also require that dealers proactively report secondhand catalytic converter purchases directly to APD rather than just maintain a record book. She said the legislation currently moving through the Legislature would enable the city to do that.

Journal attempts to reach multiple scrap metal dealers in Albuquerque were unsuccessful Monday, but Grout said some participated in drafting the legislation.

“I’ve been dealing with this (issue) for a long time,” Grout said. “When I got elected (in 2021), I had lots of people tell me ‘My cat got stolen. Do something.'”