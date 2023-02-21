 Suspect arrested in woman’s fatal beating - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested in woman’s fatal beating

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have arrested a man they said beat a woman to death in an apartment on Carlisle near Constitution NE on Sunday.

Julian Valenzuela, 42 (MDC)

Julian Valenzuela, 42, is charged with murder. Both he and the 38-year-old woman were staying at an apartment rented by an acquaintance. All three had attended a rehab program at Steelbridge, which provides services for homeless people.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said detectives have not yet been able to notify the woman’s next of kin so he asked that her name not be publicly released.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Valenzuela had been staying at a friend’s apartment for about 20 days because he did not have his own place to stay. Then, about a week ago Valenzuela met the woman at a bus stop and invited her to stay with them until she got enough money to go to Carlsbad.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, officers were called to the apartment for an aggravated battery call. When they arrived Valenzuela, covered in blood, flagged them down from an intersection, telling them “it’s that way. She’s dead,” according to the complaint.

When the officers went in the house they found the woman who appeared to have been severely beaten. Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel tried to save her but she died.

Both Valenzuela and the man who rented the apartment were taken into custody to be interviewed.

When detectives spoke to Valenzuela he told them he had gotten into a fight with the woman because she had posted on Facebook that he was gay, according to the complaint. Then he didn’t want to say anything else.

The man who rented the apartment told detectives that he spent most of the day in his room by himself — once hearing Valenzuela say something like “I’m gonna kill that (expletive)” and assuming he was joking. He said at some point he heard the front door slam and saw the woman lying on her back in the kitchen, seriously injured.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Suspect arrested in woman’s fatal beating

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Conference in Albuquerque takes cerebral approach to pop culture
ABQnews Seeker
Ever wonder what slasher movies are ... Ever wonder what slasher movies are really about, or ponder the role of the creep in mass entertainment?
2
Suspect arrested in woman’s fatal beating
ABQnews Seeker
Julian Valenzuela, 42, is charged with ... Julian Valenzuela, 42, is charged with murder. Both he and the 38-year-old woman were staying at an apartment rented by an acquaintance.
3
Proposal aims to thwart catalytic converter theft in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
As the owner of an automotive ... As the owner of an automotive repair shop, Renee Grout has a front-row seat to the catalytic converter theft epidemic. At least once a ...
4
Alcohol tax hike encounters skepticism in House committee, as ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push to increase New Mexico's ... A push to increase New Mexico's alcohol tax rate in an attempt to reduce booze consumption was greeted with a shot of skepticism by ...
5
APD investigating possible murder-suicide in Albuquerque's North Park Apartments
ABQnews Seeker
The deaths of a man and ... The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex on Sunday are now being investigated ...
6
Bipartisan vote halts proposal for independent redistricting in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators reject proposal to give up ... Legislators reject proposal to give up redistricting power
7
After personal stories of loss, House panel blocks medical ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico lawmakers hear from families, ... New Mexico lawmakers hear from families, doctors in emotional debate
8
Governor's inaugural committee releases report showing more than $757,000 ...
ABQnews Seeker
After winning reelection in November, Gov. ... After winning reelection in November, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham got big contributions from labor unions, oil companies, Native American tribes and global beer titan ...
9
Discounted rides for Mardi Gras revelers
ABQnews Seeker
Landlocked New Mexicans celebrating Mardi Gras ... Landlocked New Mexicans celebrating Mardi Gras can once again take advantage of the Take a Ride on Us campaign, which will offer 800 discounted ...